Blueface Claims Adin Ross’ Is Yet to Pay Him for His Boxing Match on Brand Risk Card

Over a month after he publicly called out Adin Ross and his Brand Risk promotion for influencing the bout results and stated that he would never fight again under the brand, rapper Johnathan Michael Porter, aka Blueface, has revealed that he has yet to be paid for his appearance in Miami.

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While his claims and Ross’s subsequent response sparked a minor controversy, Blueface’s revelations on Adam 22’s No Jumper podcast now offer a different perspective on the situation.

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“My personal thing is all this commission talk that they do, bro, is its false, brother,” Blueface said. “I’m not saying it’s not legit. I’m just saying there’s a little manipulation going into the audience, you know.”

Blueface’s remarks stemmed from the latest controversy sparked by singer-actor Ray J’s comments. After suffering a knockout loss to YouTuber DeWayne Stephenson, aka Supa Hot Fire, at the Brand Risk 14 event in Las Vegas, Ray J alleged the fight could have been preplanned. Ross later said he was taking Ray J’s allegations seriously.

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Speaking with Adam22, Blueface appeared to view the situation as part of a larger pattern that mirrored his own concerns, having previously criticized Ross and alleged that fights on Brand Risk were influenced. After losing the March 14 headliner in Miami to Dunga “Chibu” Uzochi, Blueface told Ross in a post-fight interview that promoters would not want to lose money on their own event, implying that the result may have been affected.

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“I probably will not get back on Brand Risk because you are tampering with the bets,” he said.

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However, things soon escalated after Ross claimed those allegations run contrary to the state athletic commission’s standard policies regarding staged fights.

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“All he had to do was say something like, ‘It wasn’t rigged; Florida State Athletic Commission doesn’t rig their fights,'” Ross stated. “He could have kept his tough guy act and said f**k Adin, never working with Brand Risk again.'”

Following that, Ross reportedly gave Blueface 72 hours to make amends by retracting. But the rapper apparently failed to do so.

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Ross later spoke about plans to fine Blueface with $100k for allegedly breaching contractual obligations, including not wearing the rain patch on his shorts and then later speaking about money.

“We gave him some time; we didn’t want to do it, and now we’re going to do it,” Ross said. “Every fighter got paid after breakers. Every fighter. Everybody’s paid, except them. Why? Because you can’t go around saying that sh*t’s rigged, and you can’t not wear a rain patch on your shorts when you contractually sign an obligation.”

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Blueface later denied those allegations, stating that he never spoke about money, nor was he under a contract to wear a patch.

Blueface revisits unpaid fight claims against brand risk

The situation doesn’t appear to have changed, as Blueface responded to Adam22’s question about whether he had been paid for the six-round fight against Chibu by saying, “Nope, still hasn’t…come to me.” That response prompted Adam22 to ask whether the back-and-forth with Ross’ camp was still continuing.

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“Uh, yeah,” Blueface replied. “You know, they’re doing their negotiating and whatnot, but here it is. Another event, bro. I’m telling you, bro. When you when when you when you don’t do things correctly from the jump, it’s a downhill effect.”

Blueface maintained that his refusal to wear the rain patch could have resulted in a fine or deduction but not something as severe as being denied his payout. The rapper argued that if the issue mattered that much to Brand Risk, then defaulters should have been denied entry to the venue.

The episode also appears to have changed Blueface’s views about boxing. While he acknowledged it has not soured his relationship with the sport, he revealed that boxing behaves very much like the music industry, with fights becoming harder to secure. One example that came to his mind was the cancelled bout against former professional basketball player Nicholas Aaron Young, aka “Swaggy P.”

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Surprisingly, the rapper blamed Adin Ross for the setback. Blueface believes Young backed out again (they were supposed to fight 4 years ago) once he performed well against Chibu.

So Adam22 asked, “Would you say you’re not a huge fan of Aiden Ross at this point? Uh, is it all business?”

“It’s always been business,” Blueface responded. ” Adin was never my friend. We were never—I was never—a fan.”

While his accusations and Ross’ reaction fueled controversy online, Blueface’s latest revelations add further attention to Brand Risk shows, which have already garnered considerable buzz for their off-the-ring drama and unpredictable meme-worthy moments.