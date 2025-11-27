Bob Arum, Tim Bradley’s Criticism of Devin Haney Draws Unconventional Response From His Father

It’s payback time. If Devin Haney had the chance, he would have silenced the naysayers the same way he subdued Brian Norman Jr. The burden of ill repute and doubt would have torn down a lesser mortal. But the 27-year-old labored through and ultimately secured a title in a third weight class. Now, it’s time to question those who persistently doubted his ability to make a comeback. His father, Bill Haney, took it upon himself to aim the spotlight at a few of them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Haney Sr. set his sights on two of Devin’s most vocal critics – former two-division champion Timothy “Tim” Bradley and Norman Jr.’s promoter, Top Rank head Bob Arum. But rather than going full throttle, Bill Haney opted for a more subtle approach. One that stings while still delivering the message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haney Sr. checks Bradley and Arum after Devin’s win

Social media is buzzing with a short video clip of Devin Haney‘s father calling Tim Bradley ‘the man without a job.’ Haney mocked how Bradley’s ‘hottest takes’ had turned out to be ‘terrible mistakes.’ Joking that Bradley must be clueless about social media and desperate for money, he added,

“How does this YouTube sh*t work? Shouldn’t I get a check by now? I ain’t have no money coming in. I’m sitting around here; where is my goddamn fisherman hat? I need to go fishing.”

The next round of jabs was reserved for Bob Arum and Top Rank.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Top Rank, what the f**k is going on?” Haney asked. Given that Devin had delivered resounding beatings to two Top Rank fighters – Jose Ramirez and Brian Norman Jr. – and considering Bradley’s longtime ties to the promotion, he took another swipe: “I keep pulling for your fighters, and I’m picking your fighters. This sh*t ain’t worked out, Bob. I need a job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Pointing toward Bradley, who, despite a Hall of Fame career, is now working on YouTube, Bill Haney suggested that perhaps Top Rank hasn’t taken care of its fighters as well as it claims.

From barbs to brilliance: Devin Haney returns to winning ways

Haney’s frustration stems from the potshots both Bradley and Arum aimed at Devin in the lead-up to the Norman fight. Bradley had strongly criticized Devin, who called Norman a bum. He claimed it could backfire, and that Devin was fighting a ‘dark horse’ with everything to gain. Similarly, months earlier, Arum had labeled Devin a ‘track star’ when the fight with Norman was confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look forward to working with our friend, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, as the best welterweight in the world, Brian Norman Jr., defends his WBO title this November in Riyadh against track star Devin Haney,” he had stated.

In the end, actions speak louder than words, something Devin Haney seems to understand well. He needed a solid win over a powerful, in-prime opponent to bury the ghosts that troubled him over the last year. With his victory over Brian Norman Jr., he more than proved his ability to reclaim boxing stardom.

Perhaps it’s time the critics take a hard look at their words and step back. From jabs to the fighting in the pockets at the Night of Champions, Haney checked every box to neutralize a heavy hitter. He even took Norman Jr. to the cleaners with a hook and a right.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans should stay tuned as this promising and rapidly rising star continues his run of exciting fights next year.

After what he did in Riyadh, do you think critics will double-check their words before taking another swipe at Devin Haney?