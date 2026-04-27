Boxer Brutally Attacked by Turkish Fans After Beating Local Star, Reigniting Fighter Safety Debate

Sergey Gorokhov could never have foreseen his name would carry beyond borders. It happened. But not in the way he would have wanted. Disruptive events inside the ring took the shine off his victory.

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Social media is now buzzing with the scenes that unfolded as Gorokhov extended his win streak, bringing concerns about fighter safety back into focus.

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“Regrettable to look at images like these, Sergey Gorokhov and his team were attacked after their victory in Turkey over the local Emirhan Kalkan,” wrote Carlos Linares. “This will probably start to happen more often if anyone creates a UBO and organizes an event without supervision or security.”

The eminent sports journalist posted his message as clips of the brawl in Trabzon, Turkey’s Besirli Spor Kompleksi, spread rapidly online.

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Headlining an event promoted by Serdar Avci Promotion, Gorokhov faced local hero Emirhan Kalkan for the UBO (Universal Boxing Organization) light heavyweight title.

After a run of losses, Gorokhov, who turned 36 in February, made a turnaround last year, scoring an impressive second-round win this past September. That momentum made the bout against Kalkan a key opportunity to elevate his professional standing.

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He seemingly achieved that goal by clinching the win. But his happiness did not last long. What followed was something nobody could have prepared for.

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Sergey Gorokhov won the fight, but a bigger battle followed

As the clips show, after celebrating with his team, Gorokhov walked toward his opponent’s corner, likely to wish him well. But as he approached, a cornerman pushed him back.

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Seeing this, a member of Gorokhov’s team rushed in and shoved the individual. The act drew an immediate response, and soon other team members jumped into the melee.

As both sides brawled inside the ring, chairs thrown from outside could be seen flying in and hitting people. It was hard to make out who was hitting whom and who belonged to which team. Loud cheers and boos only added to the confusion.

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But the footage tells only part of the story. Local media reports offer a different account of how the situation escalated.

According to those reports, tension rose in the third round after members of the Russian team allegedly made disrespectful gestures toward the local team. That quickly escalated into a fight, with dozens of people entering the ring.

Security personnel reportedly struggled to bring the situation under control, and the match was eventually stopped before completion.

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More clarity may emerge as further reports about the incident follow.

Incidents like this are not new to boxing, and that is part of the concern. Similar scenes played out in Brazil last year when MMA icon Wanderlei Silva stepped in to face former boxing title holder Acelino Freitas.

The “Battle at FLA Live Arena,” where team members of Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III brawled inside the ring, still feels recent despite being three years old.

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Against that backdrop, Linares’ warning carries added weight. The incident once again highlights the larger issue of safety, particularly for fighters who travel abroad. Local organizers and officials must ensure proper arrangements so fighters can focus on the fight, not their safety.

If promotions fail to ensure even basic protection, the question becomes unavoidable: why would fighters continue to travel under those conditions?