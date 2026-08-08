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Boxer Undergoes Further Surgery After Brain Bleed Puts Her Under Medically Induced Coma

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Jaideep R Unnithan

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Aug 8, 2026 | 10:25 AM EDT

HomeBoxing

Boxer Undergoes Further Surgery After Brain Bleed Puts Her Under Medically Induced Coma

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Jaideep R Unnithan

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Aug 8, 2026 | 10:25 AM EDT

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There is a fresh update on featherweight Raven Champion. The British fighter was recently in the news after reports confirmed she suffered a brain hematoma and cerebral edema.

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“RAVEN CHAPMAN RECOVERY UPDATE,” read Boxing King Media’s X post. “Positive news for Raven Chapman. Team Chapman has confirmed she has undergone further surgery, with the procedure successfully completed.

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“If her recovery continues to progress as hoped, the aim is for Raven to return home to the UK next week to continue her rehabilitation surrounded by family and loved ones. Wishing Raven a full and speedy recovery.”

The report follows the incidents that unfolded last month. The Norfolk native had traveled to Denmark, where she reportedly collapsed after a training session on July 24. The news shocked the boxing world as it emerged that the 32-year-old underwent emergency surgery to stop the bleeding in her brain and control the swelling. She was subsequently put in a medically induced coma.

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“Over the past day, she has been taken off the sedatives and is continuing to receive treatment while awaiting medically supervised repatriation to a hospital in the UK, where her rehabilitation is expected to take some time,” her management company Vote Boxing stated. “Her doctors are doing everything they can to support her recovery, and we remain hopeful as she continues to fight through this incredibly difficult time.”

While her family was with Chapman through the ordeal, a separate GoFundMe page was initiated by well-wishers to cover the featherweight fighter’s repatriation costs, which had further raised £80,000 or more than $100,000 by August 6.

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An amateur featherweight champion in England, Raven Chapman began her professional career in 2021. On September 25, 2021, she knocked out Polina Golubeva. A year later, she won the vacant WBC female International featherweight title after defeating Jorgelina Guanini by a unanimous decision.

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Chapman defended her international title on four occasions over the next two years. Her nine-fight winning streak, however, ended when Skye Nicolson outpointed her in a title defense in October 2024 in what was the first-ever women’s world title fight in Saudi Arabia on the Beterbiev-Bivol 1 card.

Following the setback, Chapman’s next attempt at the inaugural British featherweight title also failed after Kariss Artingstall defeated her on March 7 last year.

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It took more than twelve months before Chapman could make a comeback. On June 27, she knocked out Georgia Klein in the fourth round in London, showing that she was far from done and ready to begin a new chapter in her career. However, the diagnosis and subsequent treatment of brain haematoma and cerebral oedema has put the chances of her boxing comeback in question.

The incident prompted an outpouring of support for Chapman. Her former promoter, Queensberry Promotions’ Frank Warren, said, “Raven is fully in my thoughts this morning; I’m really hoping she can pull through and get home safely. Everyone at Queensberry is behind you, Raven; we’re all hoping you can pull through this.”

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The WBC had released a separate note on Chapman’s situation on August 6.

Beyond Raven Chapman: Other boxers who faced similar emergencies

The featherweight’s case closely follows that of former champion Shadasia Green. The American lost her unified super middleweight titles on April 17, after Lani Daniels knocked her out at Madison Square Garden. Green was later taken to a hospital, where she was treated for bleeding in the brain.

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Green later revealed on social media that the bleeding measured nine millimeters. She reportedly remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where, in contrast to Chapman, she received medication to reduce the bleeding or swelling instead of surgery.

Roughly a month before Green’s fight, another female boxer faced a similar ordeal. This time, it was teenager Isis Flo. Fighting at a Pro Box event in California, the rising prospect from North Dakota collapsed during the fight against Jocelyn Camarillo.

Taken to the Loma Linda University Health Medical Center for treatment, Flo, like Chapman, was put into a medically induced coma and treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

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Flo later recovered from the coma and was reportedly speaking and breathing on her own after being taken off the ventilator.

Against that backdrop, fans are hoping the next update on Chapman brings positive news about her recovery.

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Jaideep R Unnithan

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Jaideep R. Unnithan is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports and one of the division’s most trusted voices. Since joining in October 2022, he has brought a deep love for the sport into every story, whether reporting on live bouts with the ES LiveEvent Desk or unpacking the legacy of fighters from different eras as part of the features desk. Trained under EssentiallySports’ prestigious Journalistic Excellence Program, which is a specialized training initiative designed to refine top writers' skills through mentorship and advanced sports journalism techniques, Jaideep’s writing reflects a quiet authority shaped by two years of covering boxing’s flashpoints and fault lines. He is drawn to the warrior code of legends like Alexis Argüello and Marvin Hagler, while also staying attuned to the promise of rising stars like Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, David Benavidez, and Dmitry Bivol. Jaideep has a special fascination with Naoya Inoue’s old-school grit. Beyond writing, he reads widely, a habit that sharpens his storytelling, whether he’s tracing the rhythm of a classic fight or preparing his next ringside dispatch. Before joining EssentiallySports, Jaideep worked as a client manager and team manager in corporate roles, bringing strong organizational and communication skills to his journalistic career. He has also completed notable certifications, including a Non-Fiction Book Writing Workshop.

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Gokul Pillai

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