Boxer Who Beat Anthony Joshua Backs Jake Paul Over Andre Ward in Surprise Pick

From the confines of his car, Andre Ward seems to have turned the boxing world on its head. The Olympic gold medalist recently called out another Summer Games champion – the former unified heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua. The prospect of a clash between a former light heavyweight king and one of the sport’s most formidable, albeit fading, punchers has stirred a hornet’s nest. Not a day goes by without the AJ-Ward matchup sparking a heated debate. It’s a surprising turn.

After back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua managed to put his career back on track. But as it turned out, it was too little, too late. AJ couldn’t withstand the heavy shots from Daniel Dubois, and now, following elbow surgery, he has been sidelined from active training. Still, despite the setback, with some even suggesting retirement, the English heavyweight remains a hot property. Long before Ward’s callout, one of boxing’s most outspoken figures, Jake Paul, had already set his sights on him. So, the question has shifted from ‘when’ Joshua will return to ‘who’ he will face. Between Paul and Ward, who makes the better matchup? Some clarity, however, seemingly emerged when one of Joshua’s past opponents, Andy Ruiz Jr., the first man to hand him a professional loss, weighed in on the debate.

‘The Problem Child’ could be a real problem for Anthony Joshua

During an interview with Fight Hype, the former unified heavyweight champion, who hasn’t fought since his draw against Jarrell Miller last year, explained why he believes a Jake Paul-AJ matchup makes more sense than one featuring AJ against Andre Ward. When asked about it, Ruiz first expressed disbelief at how much attention Joshua continues to command. A reporter asked, “You’re the first guy to beat Joshua when he was a superstar. You broke the mold. And now Andre Ward is calling out Joshua. Jake Paul calling out Joshua. Seems like everybody wants to fight Joshua right now. What do you think about that?”

Ruiz based his response on a narrative that has gained traction in recent weeks. Given his loss to Dubois, injuries, advancing age, and several other factors, some now believe Joshua is easily beatable. But that’s a well-worn theme. According to Ruiz Jr., Joshua still remains a dangerous opponent. So between Ward and Paul, he felt the Ohioan might fare a little better. “Andre Ward fighting Anthony Joshua. I think that’s a hard fight. Jake Paul, I think that’s actually a little better,” Ruiz Jr. added.

Andy Ruiz Jr. shared his views while attending a charity boxing event in Santa Monica.

And the reasons are not hard to find

Yet despite his take, the former heavyweight champion essentially echoed what many others have already suggested. Explaining why he leaned toward Jake Paul, Ruiz Jr. said, “He’s been active. He’s bigger…taller. He’s a natural heavyweight.”

Now picture this. In February, Andre Ward turned 41. His last bout took place eight years ago. While he matches Jake Paul in height and reach, Ward, in his prime, competed in the 168–172-pound range. So, a jump to 200 lbs and above feels almost mind-boggling.

Perhaps the strongest case for a Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua matchup is the hype it brings. A fight between the YouTuber-turned-boxer, who is chasing a world championship, and a former heavyweight champion who remains one of the UK’s biggest draws, promises far more commercial appeal than a bout with a retired light heavyweight and Hall of Famer. That’s the name of the game these days.

