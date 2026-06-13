Boxing Champ Oleksandr Usyk Evacuated From Pentagon After Alarm Triggers Security Protocol

Oleksandr Usyk had to confront an uncomfortable situation that, in many ways, mirrored what his opponents often face – being forced to retreat. What adds a layer of intrigue is that the incident did not unfold at a boxing ring but at one of the most heavily secured locations in the United States – the Pentagon.

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“First time visiting the Pentagon. It’s hard to put the emotions into words; the scale is truly impressive!” his X post initially read as he reflected on the visit.

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Serhiy Lapin, his friend and director of Team Usyk, added on Instagram, “Today, together with (Oleksandr Usyk), we had the opportunity to visit the Pentagon. It was an honor to be here and experience such an iconic place firsthand. Special thanks for the warm welcome and hospitality!”

That moment of excitement, however, was short-lived as Oleksandr Usyk was forced to head towards the exit alongside his team members and other visitors after an alarm sounded, triggering what appeared to be a security protocol.

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“We arrived at the Pentagon, and there’s some kind of attack. An alarm at the Pentagon. And we need to evacuate. What is happening?” with his back facing the camera, Usyk said as he walked in the corridor.

The scene appears to align with reports indicating that several floors and corridors inside the Pentagon were temporarily locked down after internal monitoring systems detected a possible air-quality issue. Treating the situation as a potential hazardous-materials incident, officials brought in specialized teams to investigate.

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As a result, employees in some areas were ordered to shelter in place, while others were evacuated as a precaution. Parts of the building, including several corridors across multiple floors, were closed during the investigation. After testing found no hazardous materials or dangerous conditions inside the building, officials lifted the lockdown and said the incident appeared to be a false alarm caused by an air-quality sensor alert.

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The Pentagon was not the only high-profile stop on Usyk’s itinerary. The heavyweight champion also visited the White House, where he met President Trump. While the details of their discussion were not disclosed, special assistant to the president and communications advisor Margo Martin shared a picture of Usyk and Trump in the Oval Office in an X post.

At this point it’s difficult to ascertain the exact purpose behind Usyk’s visit to the US capital. There’s widespread speculation that he could be using the opportunity as a part of a diplomatic and advocacy mission to raise concerns surrounding his country, Ukraine. In the past, Usyk had publicly called on President Trump to address Ukraine’s plight.

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The bigger picture behind Oleksandr Usyk’s Washington trip

Meanwhile, the visit has also fueled speculation that he could remain in Washington D.C. to attend President Trump’s 80th birthday on June 14 and the subsequent UFC Freedom 250 event scheduled to take place on the White House South Lawn.

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In that context, his trip appears unique given that Usyk could become the first foreign heavyweight boxing champion documented to visit the Pentagon and meet a sitting U.S. president in the Oval Office during an active championship reign. While past American champions such as Joe Louis had extensive interaction with the military, the Pentagon had historically not hosted foreign active boxing champions for official tours.

Even legendary title holders like Lennox Lewis, who represented both Britain and Canada, or closer to home, the Klitschko brothers, never had an official meeting with a sitting US president in the Oval Office during their active title reigns.

Adding another layer of attention to the visit is that fact that it comes shortly after Usyk’ controversial victory over former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven at Giza on May 23.

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While he managed to retain his titles, Usyk couldn’t escape the wave of criticisms that followed the referee’s stoppage in the eleventh round. To many it amounted to a robbery, with critics arguing that the referee stepped in too early just as Verhoeven appeared to be on the verge of pulling off a major upset.

For now, however, any anticipation surrounding a rematch with Verhoeven appears to be on hold. Usyk must first comply with the WBC’s directive, which requires him to defend his title against interim champion Agit Kabayel. As a result, he must negotiate that fight or risk being stripped of the WBC belt.