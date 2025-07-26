Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels Earning? Undercard Salary and More

“I’m close to being compared to Muhammad Ali,” Claressa Shields declared in a recent interview. Widely regarded as the greatest female boxer of her generation, the self-proclaimed ‘GWOAT’ takes another step toward cementing her legacy as she continues her pursuit of boxing greatness. Six months after defending her undisputed championship against Danielle Perkins, Shields is set to face New Zealand’s Lani Daniels.

The matchup has generated significant buzz, especially after Shields, always outspoken in her mission to lead women’s boxing, publicly called out Laila Ali. Tonight, she returns to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, nearly a year after becoming an undisputed champion in a third weight class. While fans are eager to see Shields extend her dominance in the ring, there’s also rising curiosity around the fight purses. Not only for the Flint-born Olympian and Daniels, but also for the fighters featured on the undercard. Here’s what we know so far.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels Estimated Salary: How much are they earning?

For the undisputed champion, who has never shied away from a challenge, tonight marks another major milestone. What comes next remains unclear: will Claressa Shields finally step into the ring with Laila Ali? To keep that conversation alive, it’s crucial she delivers a dominant performance. As the reigning holder of all four major belts, Shields is expected to command a strong payout. According to ‘Celebrity Net Worth,’ her estimated net worth in 2025 stands at around $1 million. While no official purse details have been confirmed, ‘Marca’ reports that Shields earned between $500,000 and $1.5 million for her last fight against Danielle Perkins. So she could take home a similar figure, possibly around $1 million, for tonight’s bout.

AD

via Imago Claressa Shields, USA Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS women s middleweight boxing, Riocentro – Pavilion 6, 2016-08-17 c WIXTRÖM PETER / Aftonbladet / IBL Bildbyra * * * EXPRESSEN OUT * * * AFTONBLADET / 85326 Rio de Janeiro Brazil x2512x *** Claressa Shields, USA Rio 2016 Olympic Games, women s middleweight boxing, Riocentro Pavilion 6, 2016 08 17 c WIXTRÖM PETER Aftonbladet IBL Bildbyra EXPRESSEN OUT AFTONBLADET 85326 Rio de Janeiro Brazil sport x2512x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNORxSWExFIN Copyright: xPeterxWixtröm/Aftonbladet/TTx Rio 2016 Olympic Games, women s middleweight boxing, Riocentro –

The financial picture for Lani Daniels is less clear. Public information about her past purses is sparse, with some sources suggesting she once earned as little as $4,000 for a fight. Still, ‘Marca’ estimates her payday for this event could reach up to $250,000.

Undercard’s estimated payout

If getting details on Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels’ fight purses was difficult, it’s no surprise that information on the undercard payouts is even scarcer. Still, most bouts range from four to eight rounds. So it’s reasonable to assume that fighter compensation will be in line with past earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo’ Boxing, No Problem (@moboxingnoproblem) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Among the featured matchups is an eight-round heavyweight clash between undefeated Brooklyn prospect Pryce Taylor and Michigan native Robert Simms. According to ‘Sporty Salaries,’ Taylor earned around $5,000 for his previous bout against Ed Fountain.

The card also marks the return of former light middleweight champion Tony Harrison. The Detroit native steps back into the ring two years after suffering a knockout loss to Tim Tszyu. Though unconfirmed, ‘Sports Paedia’ reported that Harrison earned $125,000 plus 35% of PPV buyouts for that Tszyu bout. Given the long layoff and lower-profile opponent in Edward Ulloa Diaz, his purse tonight is expected to be considerably smaller.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thus, official figures for the night’s fight purses remain limited. But what truly matters is the quality of action fans can expect. Each matchup at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena promises to deliver an entertaining experience.

So what’s your take? Should Claressa Shields consider dropping down in weight to chase her next big challenge?