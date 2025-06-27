Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Deontay Wilder, Tyrrell Herndon and Others Earning?

Just a few hours remain before the Global Combat Collective’s ‘Legacy Reloaded‘ unfolds at Wichita, Kansas’ Charles Koch Arena. Available for streaming on ‘PPV.com’ and BLK Prime, the card is headlined by none other than the fearsome Deontay Wilder. The former WBC heavyweight champion is making a comeback following a disappointing loss to Zhilei Zhang during last year’s high-profile Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5 showdown. Tonight, he squares off against Tyrell Anthony Herndon in a ten-round, non-title bout that could be career-defining for both men.

In addition to the marquee main event, the card includes nearly a dozen matchups, with several fighters making their professional debuts. The presence of a globally recognized figure like Wilder has certainly boosted the visibility of the PPV, drawing considerable attention from fans and media alike. But beyond the action in the ring, there’s another element that has sparked widespread curiosity: the fight purses. Just how much are Wilder and Herndon earning from tonight’s clash? For aspiring fighters and followers of the sport, such figures matter. It not only offers a glimpse into current trends in boxing compensation but also serves as inspiration for those working toward their own boxing dreams.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon estimated salary: How much are they earning?

Wilder, an Olympic bronze medalist and professional since 2008, held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2019. Over the course of a decorated career, he has amassed a significant fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2025, Wilder’s estimated net worth is around $30 million. There’s some variation in reports about his previous earnings, especially for the Zhang bout. Some outlets, like ‘Sporty Salaries,’ cited a total payout of approximately $12 million (a $4 million base purse and a 70% share of the PPV revenue). Others pegged the figure more conservatively at $8 million.

via Imago Bilder des Jahres 2019, Sport 11 November Sport Bilder des Tages November 22, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: WBC Heavyweight Champion DEONTAY THE BRONZE BOMBER WILDER 219 lbs and Cuban slugger Luis King Kong Ortiz 236 lbs final press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the MGM Grand. Boxing 2019: Wilder vs Ortiz: Weighin – ZUMAb35_ 20191122_sha_b35_279 Copyright: xLarryxBurtonx

For his matchup against Joseph Parker, Wilder reportedly earned close to $10 million. Based on these figures, it’s reasonable to estimate that he could be taking home somewhere between $10 and $15 million tonight. Of course, a lot depends on PPV performance and contract specifics.

As for Tyrell Herndon, he has been active since 2015 and holds a professional record of 25 wins in 29 fights. However, most of his bouts have taken place outside the mainstream spotlight. In venues across Colombia and Mexico, for instance. Given the lack of public records and media coverage surrounding his previous fights, his typical purse remains unclear. That said, considering the high-profile nature of tonight’s bout and Wilder’s stature, Herndon is almost certainly set to receive the biggest payday of his career.

Undercard’s estimated payout

Information about the undercard purses is similarly limited, making exact figures hard to confirm. Still, for reference, the promotion’s previous event, headlined by Alycia Baumgardner vs. Delfine Persoon, reportedly came with a $500,000 purse bid. Tonight’s event showcases a heavyweight icon at the top of the bill. So it’s safe to assume that both debutants and seasoned undercard fighters will receive competitive payouts.

Regardless of the exact numbers, what truly matters is the platform. Getting the opportunity to perform on such a visible stage can be pivotal. A strong showing tonight could pave the way for future contracts, larger purses, and, who knows, even a share of PPV revenues down the line.

For sure, tonight’s fight is a statement opportunity. Not just for Deontay Wilder, but for every fighter looking to etch their name into the sport’s evolving legacy.

