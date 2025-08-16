Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma Earning? Undercard Salary and More

After an action-filled July, boxing is heading back to Riyadh this month. Ahead of next month’s much-anticipated Crawford–Canelo and Inoue–MJ showdowns, tonight, a Matchroom-Queensberry card is set to deliver a slate of fights promising fans an unforgettable experience. The star attraction remains the heavyweight clash for the WBO Intercontinental belt between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte. Still, fans shouldn’t overlook the co-main and undercard bouts. Each matchup promises edge-of-the-seat excitement.

Heavyweights Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye will slug it out for the WBO International title. The night will also see Nick Ball defending his WBA featherweight belt against the Australian Sam Goodman. Another matchup pits two high-octane fighters, Raymond Ford and Abraham Nova, in a clash sure to deliver fireworks. Naturally, there’s plenty of curiosity about the payouts the fighters are expected to receive. And we’ve managed to gather a few details.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How much will Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma make for their clash?

Both Itauma and Whyte are riding high on successive wins, making tonight’s match significant for its potential impact on the heavyweight roster. With Itauma touted as the next big challenge for undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk, it is crucial for him to secure a victory over a non-ranked yet highly regarded heavyweight like Dillian Whyte. For the Jamaica-born fighter, who turned 37 in April, this bout could well be his last opportunity to push his name back into title contention.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Given the expectations and the stakes, both heavyweights could earn handsome paydays in Riyadh. According to ‘Salaryleaks.com,’ Dillian Whyte’s guaranteed purse is estimated at around $2.5 million. Itauma’s is expected to be $1 million. With the addition of pay-per-view (PPV) revenue splits, their earnings could swell to approximately $3.5 million for Whyte and $1.5 million for Itauma.

A few outlets have managed to compile rough estimates of the undercard fighters’ payouts as well.

How much are Nick Ball, Sam Goodman, and other undercard fighters making?

Though figures differ slightly, portals like ‘Salaryleaks.com’ and ‘Marca’ report that Nick Ball will earn between $1 million and $1.2 million. The Kirkby, Merseyside-born champion, enters the bout after forcing a tenth-round corner retirement against TJ Doheny. With ambitions to unify the division, potentially facing Stephen Fulton or Bruce Carrington, Ball’s payout has grown considerably alongside his rising profile. For comparison, the Doheny fight earned him around $500,000.

Challenger Sam Goodman pocketed an estimated $200,000 for his May fight against Cesar Vaca Espinoza. So he could potentially see his purse rise to over $500,000–$600,000.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The card also features a junior lightweight clash with New Jersey’s Raymond Ford. He suffered his first career loss to Nick Ball last year but rebounded with a thrilling bout against Otabek Kholmatov. It earned The Ring’s ‘Fight of the Year’ award. A victory over 31-year-old Abraham Nova, who endured a rough stretch of two consecutive losses and a draw before returning to winning ways earlier this year, could cement Ford’s place in the division’s title race.

So for such a high-priority matchup, Raymond Ford could earn up to $300,000. Likewise, Abraham Nova should make around $200,000. In their heavyweight clash, Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye could receive approximately $200,000 and $100,000, respectively. Hrgovic rebounded from a humbling loss to Daniel Dubois last year by securing a win over Joe Joyce for the WBO International belt. Adeleye, meanwhile, vacated his British heavyweight title, which he claimed after defeating Jeamie Tshikeva in April.

A ten-round bout will also feature unbeaten contender Hayato Tsutsumi against the unheralded Briton Qais Ashfaq. According to ‘Sporty Salaries,’ the two junior lightweights could earn around $100,000 and $150,000, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s about as much as we know regarding the fight purses. But as most diehards understand, boxing is about far more than money. The real excitement will unfold in just a few hours.

Do you think Dillian Whyte can stop Moses Itauma in his tracks?