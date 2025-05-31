Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Jermall Charlo and Thomas LaManna Earning?

Despite a two-division championship and an unbeaten record, much of 35-year-old Jermall Charlo‘s career has been marred by long stretches of absence. So tonight on the Caleb Plant-Jose Resendiz card, he has an opportunity to silence the detractors who believe he might have overstayed his welcome and confirm that he’s here for the long haul.

And in Thomas LaManna, he has a perfect dance partner to validate his intentions. A veteran of 45 fights, LaManna is equally eager to carve out a place for himself in the super middleweight landscape that’s already stacked with ambitious and talented fighters. Clearly, both Charlo and LaManna are fighting to cement their standings for better prospects ahead. However, one cannot afford to ignore the monetary aspect. Boxing is, after all, a business. Given that it’s a major fight card, it’s easy to assume both fighters will be handsomely rewarded for their efforts tonight. So let’s check out how Jermall Charlo and Thomas LaManna might fare in terms of fight purse.

How much is Jermall Charlo making? estimated fight purse and more

According to ‘Celebrity Net Worth,‘ Jermall Charlo’s net worth in 2025 stands at roughly $3 million. Boxing appears to be the primary source of income for the former middleweight champion. From the days when he embarked on his professional career, when he used to receive payouts worth $1500, Charlo gradually improved his stock and reached a stage where he started commanding seven-figure fight purses.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 21: WBC Interim Middleweight Championship competitor Jermall Charlo poses on the scale during the official weigh-in at Barclays Center on December 21, 2018 in New York City.

Per the details shared by ‘Sporty Salaries,‘ with a 50% share in the pay-per-revenue and a guaranteed purse of approximately $500,000, the Richmond resident made approximately $1.8 million from the fight against Jose Benavidez Jr. It was much higher when, back in 2021, he made his last title defense against Juan Macias Montiel. With a 70% stake in the PPV revenue, his overall take-home from the bout was around $2.5 million.

So, for the LaManna fight, information regarding Jermall Charlo’s share in pay-per-view buyouts is not available. However, ‘Sporty Salaries‘ states that his purse should be anywhere near the half-a-million mark ($500,000).

Thomas LaManna’s estimated fight purse

LaManna is going to face a well-known name, a former world champion, on a massive platform. So he could expect a career-high purse. Like Charlo, the New Jersey-born fighter has been active in the ring for over a decade. Since the first-round KO loss to middleweight champion Erislandy Lara, securing early stoppages in the last four fights, LaManna has been on a roll.

LaManna has received a rare opportunity. So if he wants to propel his career to the next level and bigger paydays, he has to make the most of it. For the Lara fight, Thomas LaManna received his first six-figure purse, ‘Sporty Salaries‘ mentions. But thereafter, fighting mostly on the sidelines, LaManna’s fight purse dropped significantly. The last bout against Noe Alejandro Lopez reportedly fetched him $30,000.

However, Jermall Charlo is unlike any of the opponents LaManna has faced thus far. Based on the information updated by ‘Sporty Salaries,‘ he could be in for a career-high payout of roughly $175,000.

With an intention to ‘take over’ the 168-pound division, Charlo has promised to knock out LaManna if “he makes the wrong move, makes a miscalculation, or gets just a little too close.” So, fans shouldn’t miss the fight that has thriller written all over it.

Between Charlo and LaManna, who’s your pick for the win?