Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois Earning? Undercard Salary and More

For the past two years, Daniel Dubois has had one goal: avenge his loss to Oleksandr Usyk. That ninth-round knockout in Poland in August 2023 didn’t just cost him a fight. It denied him the unified championship. But undeterred, fight by fight, the London-born heavyweight has rebuilt himself. Now, he’s just one step away from becoming the undisputed champion. And he gets the chance to seize it from the very man who handed him the second defeat of his career. The question is, will it be that easy?

Tension is sky-high. The final press events are done. The pre-fight rituals are over. Now, it’s just two heavyweights, each chasing history, waiting to step into the ring. Dubois enters off a charismatic win over Anthony Joshua, while Usyk outboxed Tyson Fury twice last year. With so much legacy on the line, there’s also growing curiosity around the fighter purses. We’ve gathered the most credible available figures. Let’s take a look.

How much will Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois make from their rematch?

Usyk and Dubois headline the Riyadh Season–Queensberry card at Wembley Stadium. It’s a fight worthy of the historic venue and one that crowns the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the UK during the four-belt era. So, given the stakes, it’s no surprise that the purse is massive. Various sources report the total purse to exceed £150 million (nearly $201 million). According to ‘The Standard,’ the final tally could be as high as £176.2 million (around $203 million). As the reigning unified champion and clear A-side, Usyk is expected to receive the lion’s share, around $132.8 million. Dubois will reportedly earn $71.2 million.

These numbers reflect a huge leap for both fighters. For his rematch with Tyson Fury, Usyk reportedly earned £83.3 million. Dubois’s purse for his last fight against Anthony Joshua was much smaller, around £3.5 million ($4.6 million).

How much are Lawrence Okolie and other undercard fighters estimated to be making?

Among the key undercard matchups is Lawrence Okolie’s WBC Silver heavyweight title defense against Kevin Lerena. Currently ranked #1 by the WBC, Okolie hopes a win will cement his place in line for a full title shot. With his move to Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and a recent reinvention across two weight classes, his stock has risen considerably.

While official purse details haven’t been disclosed, ‘Sporty Salaries‘ reports that Okolie earned close to $200,000 in his last title defense against Hussein Muhamed. Tonight’s payout is likely in the same range, if not more.

Also featured is Daniel Lapin, a tall Ukrainian and reigning IBF Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Champion. He will face the unbeaten Lewis Edmondson. Again, purse details for this bout are not public. However, Lapin reportedly earned $150,000 for his December 21 title win over Dylan Colin during the Usyk-Fury rematch card. So that provides a likely benchmark for tonight.

Another interesting undercard clash sees Ezequiel Gregores of Argentina taking on Aadam Hamed, son of boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed, in a welterweight bout. According to ‘Sporty Salaries,’ Gregores, who holds a record of 24 career losses, could earn about $25,000 for the fight.

With a stacked card and historic stakes, tonight’s action at Wembley promises to deliver drama and legacy moments. Whether you’re watching for Usyk-Dubois, the rise of Aadam Hamed, or Okolie’s potential breakout, there’s something here for every boxing fan.

