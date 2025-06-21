Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Vito Mielnicki Jr., Kamil Gardzielik and Others Earning?

Ahead of the big matches next week, tonight, most of the boxing world will be watching Galal Yafai’s title defense against Francisco Rodriguez Jr. But fans should check out. Far away from Birmingham, closer to home at Newark’s Prudential Center, an exciting card is set to unfold. It doesn’t boast a title fight. However, promising fans and viewers an edge-of-the-seat experience, Bob Arum and the Top Rank team have put up an event that features a fantastic array of fights.

Headlining the event is the ten-round battle between WBC-USNBC, IBF-USBA, and WBO International middleweight title holder Vito Mielnicki (20-1-1)and the unbeaten Polish fighter Kamil Gardzielik (19-0-0). Given it’s largely a fight between ranked contenders – both Mielnicki and Gardzielik currently stand 11th and 15th in WBO middleweight rankings, and the undercard bouts feature regular fighters and journeymen – there’s an obvious curiosity as to how much the fighters are getting paid. So let’s start with the main event, the Mielnicki and Gardzielik match.

Vito Mielnicki vs. Kamil Gardzielik estimated salary

To begin with, the precise details about their middleweight fight purse remain elusive. However, by carefully perusing a few of their past payouts, a rough estimate seems possible. For instance, Vito Mielnicki fought on the undercard of the 2020 rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. While both the heavyweights received a guaranteed purse of $5 million each, the amount trickled down to $4,000 for Mielnicki’s four-round match with Corey Champion.

View this post on Instagram

However, five years down the line, things changed. For his most recent fight, the February 14 match for the vacant regional titles on the Keyshawn Davis-Denis Berinchyk card, Mielnicki received roughly $100,000. His opponent, Connor Coyle, on the other hand, made around $75,000.

Likewise, in Kamil Gardzielik’s case also, information is scant. Born in Turek, Poland, the 32-year-old, unbeaten warrior has been active since 2016. It will be the first time he will be fighting on US soil.

So it’s safe to assume. Vito Mielnicki’s fight purse should be potentially higher than what he received for his last fight. So, going by the ‘side-rule,’ as the ‘B-side,’ Kamil Gardzielik should receive somewhere around 20%-40% of that amount.

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Jahi Tucker and the undercard estimated salary

In the co-main event, 25-year-old Baltimorean Lorenzo ‘Truck’ Simpson (15-2-0) will square up against the tough New Yorker, Jahi Tucker (14-1-1). As in the Mielnicki-Gardzielik case, details regarding the fight purse of their ten-round match remain scarce. However, if it helps, a quick scan of the records suggests Tucker received around $50,000 for the April 5 showdown against Troy Williamson.

View this post on Instagram

The undercard features another Polish-born fighter, Damian Knyba (15-0-0). Last November on the O’Shaquie Foster-Robson Conceicao card, he knocked out the Ghanaian journeyman Richard Lartey Harrison. For the fight he made around $50,000, says ‘Sporty Salaries.‘

Fans should watch out for the wonderful, ready to roll out tonight.

Between Vito Mielnicki and Kamil Gardzielik, who is your pick for the win? Additionally, who will prevail in the Truck Simpson-Jahi Tucker match?