Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Earning? Undercard Salary and More

Anticipation is mounting as one of boxing’s long-standing institutions approaches its final bow. Tonight at Madison Square Garden, the curtain will fall as ESPN airs its last-ever Top Rank event. Headlined by the light middleweight title bout between Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia, the evening marks the end of an era in American boxing’s broadcast history. Beyond legacy, fans are locked in. The main and co-main events could potentially reshape their divisions in the coming months.

But there’s also rousing curiosity about what’s happening behind the scenes. Given the stakes, curiosity is rising across fan circles about the fighter payouts. The event boasts a title fight, an interim title clash, and the rising star Emiliano Vargas on the card. So, expectations for hefty purses are understandably high. Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia estimated salary: How much are they earning?

To set the record straight, official details regarding the fight purse for Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia remain unavailable. However, a look at their most recent payouts offers some insight into what they might earn this time around. Zayas currently holds two regional super welterweight titles, the WBO-NABO and WBC-NABF. So it’s understandable he enters the bout as the clear A-side.

Based on a report shared by Sporty Salaries, the 22-year-old San Juan native’s net worth is estimated at around $1.8 million. Reportedly, he earned approximately $350,000 for his last outing against Slawa Spomer on the Keyshawn Davis – Denys Berinchyk undercard. He received a similar sum for his 2024 fight against Damian Sosa.

Jorge Garcia Perez, on the other hand, has traveled a tougher road. The 28-year-old Mexican power puncher spent much of his career on the sidelines. However, in April of this year, Garcia revitalized his career with a split-decision victory over Charles Conwell. The performance earned him a reported $100,000.

Based on these previous figures, it’s reasonable to assume that both fighters could earn a comparable or potentially larger purse for tonight’s high-stakes event.

Undercard’s estimated payout

One of the standout matchups on ESPN’s final Top Rank card is Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita. A Brooklyn native and WBC’s No. 1 contender, Carrington has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in the featherweight division. A win tonight could place him firmly in line for a shot at Stephen Fulton’s world title.

According to Sport Salaries, Bruce Carrington, who made his professional debut four years ago, has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million as of 2025. His most recent bout came on March 29, when he successfully defended his regional titles against Enrique Vivas, earning a reported purse of around $150,000. Carrington’s earnings have followed a steady pattern since February 2024, when he captured the NABF, IBF (International), and WBO (Inter-Continental) titles.

Another rising star featured on the card is Emiliano Vargas, the youngest son of boxing legend Fernando Vargas. Unbeaten since his pro debut three years ago, the 21-year-old knockout artist continues to make waves across the boxing world. Official details about his purse for tonight’s fight remain unavailable. But notably, Vargas reportedly earned around $100,000 for his last bout against Juan Leon.

With top talent stacked across the card, fans are in for an exciting and historic night of boxing at Madison Square Garden.

