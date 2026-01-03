Boxing Fight Tonight: Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez Date, Time, Venue, Undercard, and Livestream Details

In just a few hours, the first major boxing event of 2026 will begin. Fans and pundits alike eagerly look forward to a stacked card headlined by none other than Amanda Serrano. The former undisputed champion returns six months after suffering the fourth loss of her career and the third to Katie Taylor. The multi-divisional champion was originally scheduled to defend her featherweight unification titles against rival Erika Cruz.
However, a last-minute scheduling change prevented Cruz from avenging her 2023 loss to Serrano, and Reina Tellez stepped in as a replacement. While Amanda Serrano and Tellez promise a ten-round thriller, fans are equally intrigued by the fight that precedes it. In the co-main event, legend Holly Holm will attempt to become a world champion after a decade-long hiatus, during which she reached significant heights in the UFC. But that is only part of the story. We have compiled a few useful details to ensure fans do not miss the event set to unfold in Puerto Rico.
What time will the Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez fight start? Date and venue
Serrano will defend her featherweight title at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, tonight – Saturday, January 3. Opened in 1973, the sports and concert arena on Avenida F. D. Roosevelt can host a crowd of up to 12,500.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time (AST), which is equivalent to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) and 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). In Great Britain, it corresponds to 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
The main card is expected to commence at 9:00 p.m. AST/ET and 6:00 p.m. PT. In Great Britain, this will be 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 4. Later, Amanda Serrano and Reina Tellez are expected to make their ring walks at around 12:00 a.m. (midnight) AST/ET on Sunday, January 4. This corresponds to 9:00 p.m. PT (Saturday) and 4:00 a.m. GMT (Sunday).
Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez undercard
While most fans will be focused on the ten-round contests set to unfold in the main and co-main events, the card also promises an exciting lineup of fights throughout the day that should keep audiences glued to their seats.
Middleweight:
Alexis Chaparro (6-0-0) vs. Augusto Leal Salazar (3-0-0); 6 rounds
Lightweight:
Stephanie Han (11-0-0) vs. Holly Holm (34-2-3); 10 rounds (3 minutes each); for Han’s WBA lightweight title
Super Featherweight:
Henry Lebron (20-0-0) vs. Juan Tapia (14-4-0); 10 rounds
Yandiel Lozano (2-0-0) vs. Johniel Ramos (3-2-0); 6 rounds
Elise Soto (9-0-0) vs. Liliana Martinez (25-23-0); 6 rounds
Featherweight:
Amanda Serrano (47-4-1) vs. Reina Tellez (13-0-1); 10 rounds (3 minutes each); for Serrano’s WBA, WBO, and Ring titles
Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (13-0-0) vs. Alfredo Cruz (10-3-1); 10 rounds
Super Bantamweight:
Chris Echevarria (9-1-0) vs. Gabriel Bernardi Cruz (7-3-0); 8 rounds
Bantamweight:
Ebanie Bridges (9-2-0) vs. Alexis Araiza-Mones (3-2-1); 8 rounds
Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (7-1-0) vs. Tania Walters (7-3-0); 6 rounds
Abner Figueroa-Cotto (7-0-0) vs. Edwin Rodriguez (12-9-3); 6 rounds
Caleb Josue Tirado Pagan (debut) vs. Justin Hill (debut); 4 rounds
Flyweight:
Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (7-0-1) vs. Jonathan Gonzalez (28-4-1); 12 rounds
How to watch Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez? Tickets and streaming
While current ticket prices are difficult to gauge, fans unable to attend the event in person can watch from the comfort of their homes. However, a DAZN subscription is required, as the event will be streamed exclusively on the platform.
DAZN pricing varies by region. In the U.S., subscriptions start at around $19.99 per month with annual billing, while premium plans such as DAZN Ultimate cost significantly more. In England, viewers can purchase a DAZN Ultimate monthly pass priced at £24.99 per month. Alternatively, yearly subscriptions are also available.
