Boxing Fight Tonight: Berlanga vs. Sheeraz, Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

Eddie Hearn has promised boxing fans, “You will see true greatness from Shakur Stevenson on Saturday night.” And the lightweight champion intends to live up to the promoter’s promise. “I’m coming to whoop his a**,” he declared confidently at the press conference. Now, all that fans need to do is wait and watch if the promoter and champion keep their word. The time has come. Shakur Stevenson has to prove that he can take on intense power hitters like William Zepeda.

The narrative extends up above a few divisions as well. With Canelo Alvarez at the helm, a super middleweight clash between Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz may potentially set the tone for the division’s top lineup. With two title fights at stake, Ring Magazine and Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions have brought together a fantastic card, which has already witnessed fireworks during the pre-fight events. We have pulled out a few details that might be useful for the fans as they eagerly await one of the year’s most anticipated events.

What time will the Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz and Stevenson vs. Zepeda fights start? Date and venue

The double headliner is scheduled for Saturday, July 12, at the famed Louis Armstrong Stadium. Named after legendary jazz musician Louis Armstrong, the 14,000-seat stadium was opened in 2018. Located at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, it’s one of the venues that hosts the US Open. As far as the timing is concerned, available reports suggest the event will kick off by 6 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). So it will be approximately 3 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). Across the pond, in Great Britain, fans can watch the show from 11 p.m. British Standard Time (BST).

For the co-main, Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda’ ring walk should begin by 8:45 p.m. ET, which is 5:45 p.m. PT and 1:45 a.m. BST on Sunday early morning. The ‘Ring III‘ concludes with the Edgar Berlanga-Hamzah Sheeraz fight. So per rough estimates, their ring walks should commence by 9:55 p.m. ET. It corresponds to 6:55 p.m. PT and 2:55 a.m. BST (on Sunday, July 13).

For the benefit of fans, we’ve compiled the event timings for key regions around the globe.

Saturday, July 12

Mexico City, Mexico: 5 p.m. Central Time (CT)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: 7 p.m. Brasilia Time (BRT)

Sunday, July 13

Paris, France: 12:00 a.m. Midnight, Central European Standard Time (CEST)

Johannesburg, South Africa: 12:00 a.m. Midnight (South African Standard Time (SAST))

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 2:00 a.m. Gulf Standard Time (GST)

Mumbai, India: 3:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST)

Bangkok, Thailand: 5 a.m. Indochina Time (ICT)

Beijing, China: 6 a.m. China Standard Time (CST)

Tokyo, Japan: 7:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST)

Sydney, Australia: 8:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

Fans should note, depending upon the outcome of fights, the timings are subject to changes.

Berlanga vs. Sheeraz, Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda undercard

Undeniably, to most fans, it’s the two main fights that matter the most. However, that’s just half the story. The “Ring III’ promises to give spectators and viewers a memorable experience. The list of fights that feature in tonight’s event is as follows:

Light Heavyweight

David Morrell (11-1-0) versus Imam Khataev (10-0-0); 10 rounds

Super Middleweight

Edgar Berlanga (23-1-0) versus Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1); 12 rounds

Super Lightweight/Light Welterweight

Alberto Puello (24-0-0) versus Subriel Matias (22-2-0); WBC World; 12 rounds

Lightweight

Shakur Stevenson (23-0-0) versus William Zepeda (33-0-0); WBC World; 12 rounds Mohammed Alakel (4-0-0) versus Placido Hoff (2-3-1); 6 rounds Reito Tsutsumi (1-0-0) versus Michael Ruiz (2-7-1); 4 rounds

How to watch Berlanga vs. Sheeraz and Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda? Tickets and streaming

Fans who may not be able to visit the Louis Armstrong Stadium needn’t despair. They can still watch the event from the comfort of their homes. But for that, they will have to avail themselves of DAZN’s pay-per-view (PPV) services. The PPV is currently priced at $59.99 for US-based fans. For those in the United Kingdom, it will come at £24.99. The facility is reportedly available across 200 countries. So, fans in the Rest of the World (ROW) will have to pay around $19.99, or the equivalent amount in their local currency. Additionally, DAZN has set a bundle package for fans.

Fans can purchase two upcoming PPV events at a discounted rate. Along with tonight’s ‘Ring III,’ those who include next week’s undisputed heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will pay just $94.99 in the U.S. or £39.99 in the U.K. For fans in the Rest of the World (ROW), the bundle is priced at approximately $34.99.

For those planning to attend in person, tickets seem to be nearly sold out. Remaining seats currently range from $66 to over $280, according to ‘Ticketmaster.’

For both Shakur Stevenson and Edgar Berlanga, it’s a critical outing. Stevenson, who’s been eyeing the mega showdown with Gervonta Davis, a win over a formidable opponent like William Zepeda makes for a compelling statement. On the other hand, in a division that already has an undisputed king, it’s important for a fighter to effectively position himself in the second rung. Perhaps that’s what Edgar Berlanga is aiming for. He’s already cited a rematch with Canelo, who inflicted his first career loss last year, as one of his long-term goals.

Likewise, it’s equally important for David Morrell, who suffered his first loss at the hands of David Benavidez earlier this year. Fans shouldn’t miss this exciting thriller that will unfold in a few hours.

Do you think Zepeda and Sheeraz can turn the tables on the match favorites?