Boxing Fight Tonight: Caleb Plant vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, Jermall Charlo Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

It’s Fight Night! Eight months after he defeated Trevor McCumby on the Canelo Alvarez-Edgar Berlanga card, Caleb Plant is all set to defend his interim super middleweight title. Headlining a stacked card, the former world champion will face ranked contender Jose Armando Resendiz. But that’s not all. Showcasing an array of bouts, each intriguing and electrifying in its own way, the event promises to give the audience and viewers an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Another super middleweight clash will witness a fight between Jermall Charlo and Thomas LaManna. Charlo’s career has been offset by long stretches of layoffs. A two-year break followed his 2021 title defense against Juan Macias Montiel. Then, another 17-month layoff after the ten-round battle with Jose Benavidez Jr. With buzz around a potential matchup between Plant and Charlo gaining traction, many fans consider the current lineup a stepping stone for a much bigger clash. But this is just one of the storylines. The event has scheduled a few more plots, which, if not better, could be similar to it. To know more about tonight’s show, you may check out a few details below.

Caleb Plant vs. Jose Armando Resendiz: Date, venue, and livestream

For those making inquiries, the Plant-Resendiz headliner will take place tonight, Saturday, May 31, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. It will be the first time Plant has a fight scheduled at the 12,000-seat indoor arena. For Charlo, however, it’s a second appearance at the famed venue. Formerly known as the ‘Mandalay Bay Events Center,‘ the complex was opened in 1999. Understandably, many fans would be unable to visit Michelob ULTRA Arena. So they can watch the fights from the comforts of their home via Amazon Prime’s live stream service. Debuting with the Sebastian Fundora-Tim Tszyu title fight of March 30 of last year, the paid subscription service of Amazon and Premier Boxing Championships (PBC) has been instrumental in putting forth a slew of fantastic boxing events. This year alone, the PBC-Amazon Prime combine pulled off the outstanding David Benavidez-David Morrell card on February 1, which was followed by the Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach Jr. fight on March 1.

NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 15: Caleb Plant celebrates after defeating Vincent Feigenbutz of Germany in their IBF world super middleweight championship bout at Bridgestone Arena on February 15, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Per available reports, while Amazon Prime’s monthly subscription can be availed for $14.99, the annual one comes at a price of $139. According to ‘vivideats.com,’ ticket prices for the arena currently range from $32 for the lowest-priced seats to $388 or more for some ringside seats.

Plant vs. Resendiz undercard

Of course, as it usually happens, the best is always reserved for the last. But does that mean the fights that precede the main event should be subpar? No. For those die-hard fans who take delight in each and every bout, the show has lined up an exciting stretch of fights all the way up to the co-main and main events. For an easy reference, we’ve segregated the matches vis-à-vis weight classes.

Super Middleweight (168 lbs.):

Caleb Plant (23-2-0) vs. Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2-0) Jermall Charlo (33-0-0) vs. Thomas LaManna (39-5-1) Daniel Blancas (12-0-0) vs. Kwame Ritter (11-2-0) John Easter (8-0-0) vs. Andres Martinez (5-3-0)

Middleweight (160 lbs.)

Yoenli Hernandez (7-0-0) vs. Kyrone Davis (19-3-1)

Super Welterweight/Light Middleweight (154 lbs.)

Isaac Lucero (16-0-0) vs. Omar Valenzuela (23-0-0) Cristian Cangelosi (10-0-0) vs. Samuel Figueroa (13-2-0)

Super Lightweight/Junior Welterweight (140 lbs.)

Justin Cardona (9-1-0) vs. Elijah Williams (10-1-0)

Lightweight (135 lbs.)

Curmel Moton (7-0-0) vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa (4-1-1)

Super Bantamweight/Junior Featherweight (122 lbs.)

Carl Martin (25-0-0) vs. Francisco Pedroza Portillo (19-12-2) Bryan Gonzalez (3-0-0) vs. Osiel Flores (2-0-0)

When does Caleb Plant vs. Jose Armando Resendiz start? Time across the globe

There could be some confusion regarding the timings of the main events and the undercard fights. So for the record, the event will start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday, May 31. It roughly corresponds to 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). However, the timings will change for the viewers in the United Kingdom. They should be able to see the fights on Sunday, June 1, from 1 a.m. British Standard Time (BST).

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: IBF junior middleweight champion Jermall Charlo poses after defeating Austin Trout at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 21, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As far as the main event is concerned. Caleb Plant and Jose Armando Resendiz are expected to walk in by around 11 p.m. ET. That should be 8 p.m. PT or 4 a.m. BST. We’ve gathered details about event timings for viewers in key cities around the world.

Mexico City, Mexico – Saturday, May 31, 6 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST)

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Saturday, May 31, 9 p.m. Argentina Time (ART)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Saturday, May 31, 9 p.m. Brazil Time (BRT)

Europe (Central Europe, Madrid, Rome, Berlin, and Paris) – Sunday, June 1, 2 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST)

South Africa – Sunday, June 1, 2 a.m. South African Standard Time (SAST)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Sunday, June 1; 3 a.m. Arabia Standard Time (AST)

Moscow, Russia – Sunday, June 1, 3 a.m. Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Sunday, June 1, 5 a.m. Gulf Standard Time (GST)

New Delhi, India – Sunday, June 1, 6.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST)

Jakarta, Indonesia – Sunday, June 1; 8 a.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB)

Beijing, China – Sunday, June 1, 9 a.m. China Standard Time (CST)

Seoul, South Korea – Sunday, June 1, 10 a.m. Korea Standard Time (KST)

Tokyo, Japan – Sunday, June 1, 10 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST)

Australia – Sunday, June 1, 11 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

New Zealand – Sunday, June 1, 1 p.m. New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)

Though a world title may not be at stake, tonight’s event is nonetheless critical. With Canelo set to defend his undisputed championship against Terence Crawford in September and Edgar Berlanga facing Hamzah Sheeraz soon, the Plant and Charlo fights could lay down the blueprint for the division in the months to come.

