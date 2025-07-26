Boxing Fight Tonight: Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels, Zayas vs. Garcia Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

July is delivering a feast of fights. Just a week after three outstanding cards lit up the boxing world, the sport gears up for two more showdowns tonight. In two different cities, two very different stories will unfold. One featuring a generational icon, the other spotlighting a rising star. One of these events carries historic weight: it marks the final Top Rank show on ESPN, making it all the more important for Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia to deliver a memorable performance. But that doesn’t mean things will be any quieter in Detroit, where Claressa Shields, headlining under Salita Promotions, looks to further cement her legacy.

While Zayas will aim to stop the heavy-hitting Garcia and claim his first world title, Shields returns to defend her undisputed crown against New Zealand’s light heavyweight champion, Lani Daniels. With two marquee events happening on the same day, confusion around start times, undercards, and broadcast details is inevitable. So we’ve compiled everything you need to know to help you navigate one of boxing’s most exciting nights.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What time will the Shields vs. Daniels and Zayas vs. Garcia fights start? Date and venue

Both Shields vs. Daniels and Zayas vs. Garcia are scheduled for tonight, Saturday, July 26. Shields will defend her title in front of a home crowd in Michigan, with the card taking place at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, home to the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings and the NBA’s Detroit Pistons. Built in 2017, the multi-purpose venue can accommodate over 20,000 spectators. For Claressa Shields, this will mark her third fight at the arena.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAZN Boxing (@daznboxing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Meanwhile, the Zayas-Garcia showdown will unfold at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. The venue just recently hosted the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor trilogy. ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena has a seating capacity similar to that of Little Caesars Arena, holding approximately 20,000 fans.

Timings: Shields vs. Daniels

The event in Detroit is expected to kick off around 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), which corresponds to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). In Great Britain, fans should be able to watch the show starting at 11:00 p.m. British Summer Time (BST). The main event ring walks, depending on how the undercard bouts play out, are expected to begin around 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). In the UK, that would be approximately 3:00 a.m. BST on Sunday, July 27.

Timings: Zayas vs. Garcia

The Top Rank-ESPN card is expected to begin around 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), or 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). Viewers in the UK will need to tune in an hour before the Shields-Daniels show if they want to catch the Zayas-Garcia undercard. Given the number of preliminary bouts scheduled, Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia are estimated to make their ring walks around 11:00 p.m. ET, which corresponds to 8:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 a.m. BST on Sunday, July 27.

We’ve compiled a global fight time chart to help fans around the world catch the action live.

July 26: Shields vs. Daniels

Mexico City, Mexico – 5:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT)

July 26: Zayas vs. Garcia

Mexico City, Mexico – 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT)

Mainland Europe – 11:00 p.m. Central European Standard Time (CEST)

July 27: Shields vs. Daniels

Paris, France – 12:00 a.m. CEST

Dubai, UAE – 6:00 a.m. Gulf Standard Time (GST)

Mumbai, India – 3:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST)

Tokyo, Japan – 10:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST)

Sydney, Australia – 11:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

July 27: Shields vs. Daniels

Dubai, UAE – 5:00 a.m. GST

Mumbai, India – 2:30 a.m. IST

Tokyo, Japan – 9:00 a.m. JST

Sydney, Australia – 10:00 a.m. AEST

Shields vs. Daniels and Zayas vs. Garcia undercard

While all eyes will undoubtedly be on the main events, that’s only half the story. Both cards are stacked with compelling matchups across weight classes, promising fans an edge-of-the-seat experience throughout the night. Here’s a breakdown of the scheduled fights for each event, organized by weight class.

Shields vs. Daniels Zayas vs. Garcia Heavyweight Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels (10*2 rounds) – Pryce Taylor vs. Robert Simms (8 rounds) Sardius Simmons vs. Demetrius Banks (4 rounds) Light Heavyweight Kahmel Makled vs. Devario Hauser (4 rounds) – Middleweight Tony Harrison vs. Edward Ulloa Diaz (10 rounds) – Da’Velle Smith vs. Martez McGregor (Super, 8 rounds) Leon Lawson III vs. Ryan Wilczak (8 rounds) Jaquan McElroy vs. Joshua Flores (4 rounds) Welterweight – Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Perez (Super, 12 rounds) Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall (10 rounds) Lightweight Samantha Worthington vs. Victoire Piteau (Super, 10*2 rounds) Emiliano Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza (Super, 8 rounds) Featherweight Caroline Veyre vs. Licia Boudersa (10*2 rounds) Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita (12 rounds) Cameran Pankey vs. Dominique Griffin (6 rounds) Yan Carlos Santana Guerrero vs. Aaron Almeda (10 rounds) Julius Ballo vs. Brandan Ayala (4 rounds) Flyweight – Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios (8 rounds) Juanma Lopez De Jesus vs. Jorge L. Gonzalez-Sanchez (4 rounds)

How to watch Shields vs. Daniels and Zayas vs. Garcia? Tickets and streaming

To watch the Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels fight, fans who can’t attend in person will need to purchase the DAZN pay-per-view. In the United States, the PPV costs $29.99, with an annual subscription option available for $157.49. In the United Kingdom, fans can stream the event for £24.99.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Rank Boxing (@toprank) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For those interested in the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia matchup, the fight will stream live on ESPN+. A one-month subscription is available for $10.99, which is enough to access tonight’s event. Viewers can also opt for the Disney+ and Hulu bundles for added value if they’re interested in broader streaming content.

As for attending the events in person, ticket availability may vary at this point. On platforms like ‘Ticketmaster,‘ depending on seat location, prices for the Detroit event reportedly range from $45 to $222+. For Madison Square Garden, tickets are currently listed between $69 and $237+, especially for ringside views.

We recommend that fans double-check availability and pricing before purchasing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With two of the year’s most anticipated cards going live tonight, don’t miss the action!

Who are you backing? Drop your predictions in the comments below!