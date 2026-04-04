Boxing Fight Tonight: Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora Date, Time, Livestream, and Undercard Details

Who wins his 50th professional bout? Is it going to be Deontay Wilder? The stakes are high as the former WBC titleholder, bogged down by professional and personal setbacks, looks to find redemption. Or will it be Derek Chisora‘s final run before he hangs up his gloves? Both heavyweights enter this fight in the final stretch of their careers, with plenty on the line.

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All eyes will be on the two as they step into the ring tonight. It’s a compelling matchup featuring two of the sport’s heaviest hitters. But focusing only on the main event would be a mistake, as there’s more action lined up across the card. “Chisora vs. Wilder: 100” is just part of the story. Frank Warren’s Queensberry and MF Pro have put together a stacked lineup that promises action from the preliminary bouts. To make sure fans don’t miss anything beyond the headliner, we’ve compiled a few key details for reference.

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What time will the Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora fight begin? Date and venue revealed

Wilder vs. Chisora takes place tonight, Saturday, April 4, at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London. It will be the first time Wilder is fighting at the indoor venue that opened in 2007, adding another layer of intrigue to the matchup. For Chisora, the 20,000-capacity venue has been favorable. Barring the 2018 loss to Dillian Whyte, he has won the remaining nine times he has fought there.

The event coverage begins at 7 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), setting the stage for a full night of action. That corresponds to 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or 11 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora are expected to make their ring walks by 10:26 p.m. GMT, which equals 5:26 p.m. ET or 2:26 p.m. PT.

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Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora undercard

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Beyond the main event, several matchups on the card are worth keeping an eye on, adding depth to the overall lineup. While the headliner leads the card, the action is set to begin well before the final bout. Here’s how the card breaks down across the weight classes.

Heavyweight

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Deontay Wilder (44-4-1) vs. Derek Chisora (36-13); 12 rounds

Matty Harris (9-1) vs. Franklin Ignatius (9-1-1); 8 rounds

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Cruiserweight

Viddal Riley (13-0) vs. Mateusz Masternak (50-6); 12 rounds—for the EBU European cruiserweight title

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Middleweight

Denzel Bentley (21-3-1) vs. Endry Saavedra (17-1-1); 12 rounds – WBO (interim) title

Amir Anderson (6-0) vs. Jordan Dujon (10-6); 8 rounds

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Light Middleweight

Dan Toward (7-1) vs. Misael Da Veiga (7-0); 6 rounds

Light Welterweight

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Ashton Sylve (12-1) vs. Tony Galaviz (15-4-2); 8 rounds

Super Featherweight

Jermaine Dhliwayo (8-0) vs. Jake Morgan (7-2); 8 rounds

Featherweight

Tom Welland (9-1) vs. Alexander Morales (6-22-5); 4 rounds

How to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora? Tickets and streaming

If you plan to attend the event at the O2 Arena, ticket prices are currently listed from £95 for seats in the upper tier to £1495 for some seats in the VIP row. Fans should check official outlets before purchasing tickets.

For those who can’t make it to the venue, there are still multiple ways to catch the action live.

The event will be streamed live on DAZN, with several viewing options available depending on how you want to watch. Fans can opt for a one-time payment to watch this event alone. In the UK and Ireland, the cost is around £24.99, while in the US it is around $49.99. In other countries, it comes out to $19.99 – or a similar price in your country.

There is also a bundle option for fans planning to follow upcoming fights. This includes access to the upcoming title fight between Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois, available for £39.99 or $89.99.

Finally, under DAZN’s Ultimate Tier subscription, you can watch not only this card but also other PPVs without paying each time separately.