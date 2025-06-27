Boxing Fight Tonight: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

June 1, 2024. Disbelief was written all over his face. A solid right, and Zhilei Zhang forced Deontay Wilder on the back foot. And before he could size it up, the Chinese heavyweight rushed to land a right hook. “Down goes the Bronze Bomber!” the commentator screamed. Thus ended Wilder’s last bout. 12 months after the loss, his third in four years, tonight, the Olympic bronze medalist returns to claim his space in the heavyweight roster.

He will face unheralded Tyrell Anthony Herndon for a ten-round non-title bout. Wilder, who turns 40 this year, hopes to breathe one final breath of life into a fading career that’s taken a beating in recent years. Wilder and Herndon will headline a stacked card that includes some known names and a few debutants. Overall, it promises to give spectators and fans an unforgettable experience. So before the show begins, let’s check out a few details.

What time will the Wilder vs. Herndon fight start? Date and venue

The fight is scheduled for Friday, June 27. Billed ‘Legacy Uploaded,‘ the event will take place at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Named after industrialist Charles Koch, the 10,506-seat multi-purpose indoor arena, which was opened back in 1955, is located at Wichita State University. The Global Combat Collective card is expected to begin around 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). That roughly corresponds to 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). For the UK-based viewers, it means 1 a.m. British Standard Time (BST), early Saturday morning.

Likewise, Deontay Wilder and Tyrell Herndon’s ring walks should commence by around 11 p.m. ET. That is 8 p.m. PT or 4 a.m. BST. Viewers should note that, on account of fight durations, the timings are subject to change.

We’ve managed to pull out the timings for a few prominent locations across the globe. They are as follows:

Mexico City, Mexico: Friday, June 27, 6 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT)

Tokyo, Japan: Saturday, June 28, 9 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST)

Sydney, Australia: Saturday, June 28, 10 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

Manila, Philippines: Saturday, June 28, 8 a.m. Philippine Time (PHT)

Paris, France: Saturday, June 28, 2 a.m. Central European Standard Time (CEST)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Saturday, June 28, 4 a.m. Gulf Standard Time (GST)

New Delhi, India: Saturday, June 28, 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST)

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrell Herndon undercard

To most of the fans, it’s the headline fight that matters the most. Watching one of the most feared heavyweights of all time live in action is a surreal experience. But it will be unwise to ignore the fights that preceded the Wilder-Herndon bout. Here’s the list of fights scheduled on the co-main, main, and undercards.

Main Event: Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder (43-4-1) versus Tyrell Anthony Herndon (24-5-0), 10 rounds

Co-Main Event: Light Heavyweight

Deon Nicholson (21-1-0) versus Devonte Williams (13-1-0), 10 rounds

Card Fights

Heavyweight

Gustavo Trujillo (7-0-0) versus Lateef Kayode (22-5-0), 8 rounds John Cantrell (13-0-0) versus Frankie Sparks (4-4-0), 6 rounds

Cruiserweight

Jeff Page Jr. (18-3-0) versus Aaron Casper (8-11-2), 6 rounds

Super Middleweight

Marco Romero (8-0-0) versus Andre Amaro (2-0-0), 6 rounds

Super Lightweight/Junior Welterweight

Jorge Carlos (9-0-0) versus Jay Krupp (18-10-0), 6 rounds

Lightweight

Eric Valencia (3-0-0) versus Willie Harris (0-1-0), 4 rounds Kayla Williams (1-1-0) versus Helen Lucero (0-4-0), 4 rounds (2 minutes each) Miguel Noah Aldana (3-0-0) versus General Lee (Debut), 4 rounds

Featherweight

Joshua Richey (Debut) versus Chancey Wilson (Debut), 4 rounds

Super Flyweight/Junior Bantamweight

Nico Hernandez (11-0-0) versus Robert Ledesma (3-14-1), 6 rounds

However, fans should note that the undercard features might face some last-minute changes.

How to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrell Herndon? Tickets and PPV price

The Wilder-Herndon card could be accessed via PPV.com. It is also available through subscription-based stream provider BLK Prime across the globe. Some reports suggest the service could be availed through the over-the-top streaming provider FUBO as well. The BLK Prime app is downloadable on personal computers, Apple, and many other platforms such as Android, Fire TV, Roku, etc. Reportedly, to view the full card, customers will have to pay around $24.95. The monthly subscription charge appears to be between $5.99 and $6.99. If fans opt for an annual subscription, then they will have to pay around $59.99.

For fans who plan to watch the fight live at the arena, the tickets can be bought from ‘Globalcombatcollective.com.‘ But there are a few other websites where tickets could be purchased, such as TicketNetwork, SEATGEEK, and StubHub. While seat prices vary between $32 and $981 on TicketNetwork, on StubHub they start from $43, as of now.

It’s a critical fight for Deontay Wilder. From a world championship, he has slid down to twelfth position in the WBC rankings. With his stellar career coming to a close, he wants to leave on a high note. A victory over Tyrell Herndon could provide the momentum he needs to revive his title hopes. Just as importantly, it could help restore his confidence, shaken by consecutive defeats.

Likewise, for 37-year-old Herndon, it could be a career-defining moment. Defeating a former world champion, an Olympic medalist, could potentially place his name on heavyweight’s top 15 rankings.

What’s your take? Between Deontay Wilder and Tyrell Herndon, who’s your pick for the win tonight? Do you think Herndon has the potential to stage a huge upset? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.