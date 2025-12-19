Boxing Fight Tonight: Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

Finally, the night of nights is here. As the world prepares to welcome a new year, the boxing world draws the curtains on a highly exciting calendar with one of the most talked-about matchups in recent times. While there still remains the December 27 Ring IV featuring the “Monster” Naoya Inoue, nothing quite compares to a night headlined by the sport’s most vocal and self-proclaimed disruptor: The Problem Child, Jake Paul. The former Disney star, who has made headlines for some of the most unconventional bouts boxing has ever witnessed, returns tonight with yet another spectacle that has captured global attention.

Paul has eight rounds to navigate what many consider a scathing test in the form of former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. This unique matchup between Jake Paul, now a cruiserweight contender, and Joshua, an Olympic gold medalist and former unified heavyweight champion, has dominated boxing discourse over the past several weeks. Fans are eager to see how the bout ultimately unfolds. Will Paul engineer one of the greatest upsets the sport has ever seen, or will AJ steamroll the YouTuber-turned-fighter and bring a decisive end to Paul’s crossover boxing adventure? As is often the case with Jake Paul events, the night also features a stacked undercard, promising an array of compelling matchups that should keep fans and millions of viewers glued to their screens.

What time will the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight start? Date and venue

Tonight, Friday, December 19, Miami’s Kaseya Center plays host to the MVP–Netflix card with Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua as the main event. Opened in 1999, the multi-purpose arena sits along Biscayne Bay and is home to the NBA’s Miami Heat. Built at a construction cost of $213 million, the venue can reportedly accommodate more than 19,000 spectators.

Imago Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz MIAMI, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 21: Anthony Joshua R and Jake Paul L attend a press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight to be held on December 19, in Miami, Florida on November 21, 2025. Jesus Olarte / Anadolu Miami United States. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxJesusxOlartex

The preliminary card is scheduled to kick off at approximately 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), which corresponds to 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). For viewers in the United Kingdom, that translates to around 9:45 p.m. local time. The main card is expected to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, or 5:00 p.m. PT, meaning it will be 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in the UK.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua are expected to make their ring walks after the conclusion of the co-main event. This is estimated to take place between 10:30 and 11:00 p.m. ET, or 7:30 to 8:00 p.m. PT. In Great Britain, that should correspond to roughly 3:30 to 4:00 a.m. GMT on Saturday, December 20.

Global Fight Start Times for the Main Card across Key Cities in the World

Miami (ET) – 8:00 p.m. Fri

Los Angeles (PT) – 5:00 p.m. Fri

London (UK / GMT) – 1:00 a.m. Sat

Paris (CET) – 2:00 a.m. Sat

Dubai (GST) – 5:00 a.m. Sat

Mumbai (IST) – 6:30 a.m. Sat

Tokyo (JST) – 9:00 a.m. Sat

Sydney (AEDT) – 11:00 a.m. Sat

Sao Paulo (BRT) – 10:00 p.m. Fri

Johannesburg (SAST) – 2:00 a.m. Sat

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua undercard and odds

It goes without saying that the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua showdown will draw the lion’s share of global attention. However, as he has demonstrated time and again, Jake Paul has assembled a fight card that, more often than not, rivals or even surpasses those put on by traditional promotions in terms of depth and quality. The latest offering, which marks Paul’s second collaboration with Netflix, is no exception.

Heavyweight:

Jake Paul (12-1) vs. Anthony Joshua (28-4-0); 8 rounds

Cruiserweight:

Anderson Silva (3-2) vs. Tyron Woodley (0-2-0); 6 rounds

Keno Marley (boxing debut) vs. Diarra Davis Jr. (2-1-0); 4 rounds

Welterweight:

Avious Griffin (17-1-0) vs. Justin Cardona (10-1-0); 8 rounds

Lightweight:

Caroline Dubois (11-0-1) vs. Camilla Panatta (8-2-0); 10 rounds (2 minutes each) // Dubois’ WBC belt at stake

Super Featherweight:

Alycia Baumgardner (16-1-0) vs. Leila Beaudoin (13-1-0); 12 rounds (3 minutes each) // Baumgardner’s WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO belts at stake

Jahmal Harvey (1-0-0) vs. Kevin Cervantes (5-0-0); 6 rounds

Bantamweight:

Cherneka Johnson (18-2-0) vs. Amanda Galle (12-0-1); 10 rounds (2 minutes each) // Johnson’s WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO belts at stake

Minimum weight:

Yokasta Valle (33-3-0) vs. Yadira Bustillos (11-1-0); 10 rounds (2 minutes each) // Valle’s WBC belt at stake

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua? Tickets and streaming

Doubling down on a narrative that many believe spells trouble for the traditional pay-per-view model, Jake Paul once again looks to redefine boxing viewership. After staging the first Netflix boxing card last year against Mike Tyson, Paul returns to the streaming giant’s platform to deliver another blockbuster event.

The Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua bout, dubbed “Judgement Day,” will stream live exclusively on Netflix.

According to the platform, preliminary card bouts will also be accessible through Netflix’s global fan event coverage and its official companion website, Tudum. If fans have an active Netflix subscription, they can watch the event at no additional cost, as it is included in their existing plan. Those without a subscription will need to sign up to gain access.

In the United States, Netflix’s plans typically begin at $7.99 per month for the ad-supported tier, which includes features such as full HD streaming, up to two simultaneous streams, access to most content, and downloads on two devices. The standard, ad-free plan costs $17.99 per month and offers similar features to the ad-supported plan, with the option to add one extra member. The premium plan, priced at $24.99 per month, includes 4K Ultra HD streaming, up to four simultaneous streams, downloads on up to six devices, Spatial Audio, and the option to add up to two extra members.

For fans planning to attend the event in person at the Kaseya Center, tickets are available through various outlets. According to Ticketmaster, prices currently range from as low as $99 to upwards of $471 for premium seating closer to the ring. As always, fans are advised to conduct due diligence before finalizing their purchases.

With multiple world titles on the line and a headline bout that has sparked intense debate across the boxing world, the MVP–Netflix showcase is shaping up to be an unmissable night.

