Boxing Fight Tonight: Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

Speaking with Ariel Helwani and Ade Oladipo, Oscar De La Hoya made a poignant observation. Congratulating Jake Paul, he stated, “This is a real first legitimate world champion fighter you’re fighting.” He was talking about Golden Boy’s Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In a few hours, the unbridled Ohioan, who has shaken up the boxing world with his antics and massive shows, will meet legend Julio Cesar Chavez’s son. To Paul, the fight is as much about shutting down the skeptics as it is about boxing legitimacy.

A win over Chavez Jr., a former middleweight champion who fought Canelo Alvarez in the past, will take Jake Paul one more step closer to his ultimate dream: a world championship. For Chavez Jr., it’s about retaking the glory that he lost way back a decade ago. Thus, to back its headline, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Golden Boy Promotions have set up a deep card that resonates with the stakes involved. It includes a world title. It also marks the return of legend Holly Holm. An intriguing line-up for fans spread across the globe. Let’s check out how the mega event pans out tonight.

What time will the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight start? Date and venue

Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. square up on Saturday, June 28, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Equipped to seat over eighteen thousand spectators, the indoor arena, home to the NHL team Anaheim Ducks, was opened in 1983. Fans might recall, the venue hosted the boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal last year. For both Paul and Chavez Jr., it will be the first time they will be fighting at the Honda Center.

So the event is supposed to begin at around 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). Across the pond, in the United Kingdom and nearby regions, fans can watch the show from 1 a.m. British Standard Time (BST) on Sunday early morning, June 29th. Depending on how each of the undercard and main card fights ends, the main event ring walks are expected to begin by 11 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT. In England, it should be around 4 a.m. BST (Sunday).

For the benefit of fans across the world, we have compiled a list of timings (event) across prominent cities:

Saturday, June 28

Mexico City, Mexico: 10 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT)

Sunday, June 29

Sao Paulo, Brazil: 12 a.m. midnight, Brasilia Time (BRT)

Paris, France: 5 a.m. Central European Standard Time (CEST)

Johannesburg, South Africa: South Africa Standard Time (SAST)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 7 a.m. Gulf Standard Time (GST)

New Delhi, India: 8:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST)

Bangkok, Thailand: 10 a.m. Indochina Time (ICT)

Tokyo, Japan: 12 p.m. (noon) Japan Standard Time (JST)

Sydney, Australia: 1 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard

Needless to say, all eyes will be on the headliner between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., but the event narrates a bigger story. Aside from Zurdo Ramirez’s title defense and Holly Holm’s comeback fight, it boasts the presence of two fiery lightweight fighters whose stage antics have only amped up the overall hype.

Main Event and Co-Main: Cruiserweight

Jake Paul versus Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., 10 rounds Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez versus Yuniel Dorticos, WBA+WBO World Cruiserweight Title, 12 rounds

Main and Undercards

Heavyweight

Joshua Edwards (2-0-0) versus Dominicc Hardy (6-3-0), 6 rounds

Welterweight

Avious Griffin (17-0-0) versus Julian Rodriguez (23-1-0), WBC USA Welterweight Title, 10 rounds Raul Curiel (15-0-1) versus Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez (16-0-1), 10 rounds Joel Iriarte (7-0-0) versus Kevin Johnson (12-6-0), 8 rounds

Lightweight

Floyd Schofield (18-0-0) versus Tevin Farmer (33-8-1), 10 rounds Holly Holm (33-2-3) versus Yolanda Guadalupe Vega Ochoa (10-0-0), 10 rounds (2 minutes each)

Super Featherweight/Junior Lightweight

Victor Morales (20-0-1) versus Rene Alvarado (34-16-0), 10 rounds

Bantamweight

Alexander Gueche (7-0-0) versus Vincent Avina (8-1-1), 8 rounds

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.? Tickets and PPV price

Jake Paul’s last fight, against Iron Mike, was broadcast live by the streaming behemoth Netflix. But this time around, things have changed. It’s back to a pay-per-view event. So for the fans who are unable to visit Honda Center, the fight and event are available on the DAZN PPV.

Accessible across 200 countries worldwide, it’s currently priced at $59.99 in the United States. For UK-based fans, it will be around £24.99. For the rest of the world, it will cost roughly $19.99 or the equivalent in local currency. DAZN’s website mentions bundle options as well. Fans can purchase two events at a special price. £39.99 in the UK, $94.99 in the US, and $34.99 (or equivalent) in the rest of the world (ROW). The combinations are as follows:

Paul vs. Chavez Jr. and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois II (July 19), or Paul vs. Chavez Jr. and The Ring III: Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz & Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda (July 12)

Several reports suggest the venue is poised to break the boxing gate records. Nonetheless, a visit to a portal like ‘Ticketmaster‘ shows that ticket prices currently range from as low as $47 to as high as $1,249.95 for some of the ringside seats.

Fans are certainly in for an exciting night. The action kicks off with some promising undercard bouts and builds up to the much-anticipated Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega or the Schofield-Farmer duel. With Jake Paul having already named Zurdo Ramirez as a future target, many will be watching closely to see if the tough Mexican can retain his unified title.

