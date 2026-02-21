Boxing Fight Tonight: Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

Finally, it’s that time of year when Ryan Garcia gets another opportunity to prove he’s not all hype. After putting behind him the controversies that followed him over the last two years, Garcia is back to headline an event where he gets another shot at a world title. Tonight, he faces WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Many critics believe this could be the last major opportunity Garcia receives at this level.
While the headliner drives most of the conversation, the event offers more than just the main attraction. The organizers have built a stacked card that, in addition to the Garcia-Barrios showdown, features two more title fights. Beyond that, both the main card and the prelims include several compelling matchups that should deliver strong action for fans tuning in around the globe. For those who may have missed some of the finer details, here’s a breakdown of the key information.
What time will the Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios fight start? Date and venue
“The Ring: High Stakes” is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight. The multipurpose indoor venue in Paradise, which can accommodate up to 20,000 spectators, is approaching its 10th anniversary this April. Both Ryan Garcia and Mario Barrios return to the arena three years after their respective bouts there in 2023.
The event is scheduled to start at 2:45 pm Pacific Time (PT) or 5:45 pm Eastern Time (ET). That corresponds to 10:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
The champion and the challenger are expected to make their ring walks at around 8:50–9 pm PT, or roughly 11 pm–12 midnight ET. In England and neighboring regions, that should be around 5 am GMT on Sunday. In Australia, fans can tune in from 4 pm AEDT (Sunday).
Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios undercard
Beyond the main event, the TGB-Golden Boy card features eight fights, with three world titles on the line. The bouts are stacked by weight class as follows:
Heavyweight
Joshua Edwards (5-0) vs. Brandon Colantonio (7-1); Prelims – 6 rounds
Super Middleweight
Bektemir Melikuziev (16-1) vs. Sena Agbeko (29-5); Main Card – 10 rounds
Middleweight
Amari Jones (15-0) vs. Luis Arias (26-6-1); Prelims – 10 rounds
Welterweight
Ryan Garcia (29-2-2) vs. Mario Barrios (24-2); Main Event – 12 rounds for Barrios’ WBC title
Light Welterweight
Richardson Hitchins (20-0) vs. Oscar Duarte (30-2-1); Co-Main Event – 12 rounds for Hitchins’ IBF title
Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1) vs. Andy Hiraoka (24-0); Main Card – 12 rounds for Russell’s WBA title
Frank Martin (19-1) vs. Nahir Albright (17-2); Main Card – 10 rounds
Lightweight
Mohammed Alakel (7-0) vs. David Calabro (5-1); Prelims – 6 rounds
How to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios? Tickets and streaming
For fans planning to tune in, the Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia fight will air live worldwide on DAZN Pay-Per-View. The PPV is priced at $69.99 in the US, £24.99 in the UK, and $19.99 (or the local equivalent) in other countries. Viewers can also watch it as part of DAZN’s Ultimate Tier subscription, which includes at least 12 PPVs per year in addition to regular fight nights.
In the US, the Ultimate Tier costs $44.99 per month, while in the UK, it is £24.99 per month.
Those still interested in attending the fight at the T-Mobile Arena may find it a bit late in the ticket cycle, and prices could fluctuate. Fans can check availability through outlets such as SeatGeek, AXS, and Ticketmaster. Based on the latest listings, tickets start at $46 and can climb to around $3,000 for ringside seats.