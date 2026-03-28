Boxing Fight Tonight: Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman Date, Time, Livestream, and Undercard Details

Finally, the fight fans have been waiting for is here. With both Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman making weight, it is now up to the ring to settle the rivalry that began last year. The duo is set to meet after their originally scheduled bout on October 25 was canceled when Fundora injured his hand. After weeks of uncertainty surrounding the matchup, it is now finally on the calendar.

Fundora defends his light middleweight belt against Thurman, who returned to active boxing last March after a three-year-long layoff. The former welterweight champion, who turns 38 this year, might be nearing the final stretch of his career. He wants to cap it by becoming a world champion again. But is it going to be that easy? Fans can look ahead to the action as the card unfolds in Las Vegas tonight. Here are the key details for tonight’s fight.

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What time will the Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman fight start? Date and venue

Fundora vs. Thurman takes place tonight, Saturday, March 28, at the historic MGM Grand Arena. Both the champion and the challenger have previously fought at the venue. Fundora returns to the MGM Grand for the third time, following his last bout against Tim Tszyu. For Keith Thurman, it carries added significance, as the venue saw him suffer his first career loss to Manny Pacquiao five years ago.

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The show will kick off with the preliminary segment at around 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), and 4:30 p.m. Central Time (CT). For UK-based fans, that should be roughly 9:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

While the main card is expected to begin by 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT, the main event ring walks should begin by 10:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CT or 7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PT). In England, that corresponds to Sunday, March 29, 3:30 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. GMT.

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Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman undercard

Beyond the main event, several notable matchups are featured across the preliminary and main card, adding depth to the overall lineup.

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Heavyweight

Gurgen Hovhannisyan (9-0) vs. Cesar Navarro (15-3); 10 rounds

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Light Heavyweight (Catchweight)

Elijah Garcia (17-1) vs. Kevin Newman II (18-3-1); 10 rounds

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Middleweight

Yoenli Hernandez (9-0) vs. Terrell Gausha (24-5-1); 10 rounds – for NABO title

Light Middleweight

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Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1) vs. Keith Thurman (31-1); 12 rounds – for Fundora’s WBC title

Yoenis Tellez (11-1) vs. Brian Mendoza (23-4); 10 rounds

Cristian Cangelosi (12-0) vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez (9-1); 10 rounds

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Light Welterweight

Robert Guerrero Jr. (7-0) vs. Rigoberto Rivera (3-2); 4 rounds

Aldo Blancas (pro-debut) vs. Jamal Johnson (2-1); 4 rounds

Lightweight

Kaipo Gallegos (11-0-1) vs. Julian Gonzalez (16-1-1); 8 rounds

Bryan Gonzalez (4-0) vs. B. Guerrero (7-4); 6 rounds

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman? Tickets and streaming

For fans looking to watch the event live but unable to visit the MGM Grand, the Fundora-Thurman card can be streamed via pay-per-view on Amazon Prime Video and PPV.com. The organizers also plan to showcase the preliminary fights on Prime Video for free. For those interested in purchasing the PPV, the event is currently priced at $74.99.

Fans planning to attend the showdown can check the MGM Grand’s website for available offers. Outlets like “vividseats.com” currently list seats starting from $78.

Whichever way they choose to watch the event, fans should not miss the opportunity. Keith Thurman may be one of the last great welterweights from the past decade still active. Whether he can reverse his fortunes against a much younger opponent remains a key storyline.

For Fundora, the fight also carries importance, as a win over a well-known name would potentially set him up for a marquee fight. It is a matchup that promises implications for both fighters moving forward.