Boxing Fight Tonight: Usyk vs. Dubois, Pacquiao vs. Barrios Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, PPV, Livestream, and Undercard Details

Two shores, two legends, and two legacy-defining stories. A storm of high-stakes boxing is about to sweep across the globe tonight and captivate millions of fans. In the United States, a returning icon, 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao, steps out of a four-year retirement to attempt becoming the oldest welterweight champion in history. Perhaps even the oldest titleholder in all of sports. Across the Atlantic, in the United Kingdom, Oleksandr Usyk, regarded by many as the finest heavyweight of his generation, will look to put a definitive stamp on his already extraordinary career.

With so much unfolding in a single evening, confusion is natural, and fans are scrambling to get last-minute details. That’s why we’ve compiled a complete guide to both fight cards. While the spotlight will undoubtedly shine brightest on the two headlining clashes, the undercards are stacked with must-see bouts that could become instant classics. So, settle in and read on for all you need to know ahead of a monumental night of boxing.

What time will the Usyk vs. Dubois and Pacquiao vs. Barrios fights start? Date and venue

Both marquee fights, Usyk vs. Dubois and Pacquiao vs. Barrios, are set for Saturday, July 19. However, they will unfold at iconic venues on opposite sides of the world. Usyk and Dubois will face off at Wembley Stadium in London, a colosseum of sport that could see up to 90,000 fans in attendance. The Riyadh Season event marks the first undisputed heavyweight title bout to be staged in Great Britain during the four-belt era. While Usyk has never fought at Wembley before, Dubois has. His most recent bout there was against Anthony Joshua. Could this second outing bring him redemption?

Meanwhile, Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, a venue synonymous with boxing royalty. Pacquiao has fought there 15 times, and fittingly, July 20 marks the sixth anniversary of his last championship win against Keith Thurman. That victory, too, came at the MGM Grand, thus raising the stakes for his attempt to once again reclaim glory at age 46.

Global Fight Start Times

Usyk vs. Dubois

Start Time: 5:30 p.m. British Standard Time (BST) / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)

5:30 p.m. British Standard Time (BST) / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) Main Event Ring Walks: 9:45 p.m. BST / 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

Pacquiao vs. Barrios

Undercard Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT / 1:00 a.m. BST (of July 20)

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT / 1:00 a.m. BST (of July 20) Main Event Ring Walks: 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 a.m. BST (of July 20)

To make it easier, we’ve compiled a complete list of local timings for fans watching from major global cities.

Usyk vs. Dubois City 07/19/25 07/20/25 Los Angeles (PT) 9:30 a.m. – New York (ET) 12:30 p.m. – London (BST) 5:30 p.m. – Dubai (GST) 8:30 p.m. – Tokyo (JST) – 1:30 a.m. Sydney (AEST) – 2:30 a.m.

Pacquiao vs. Barrios City 07/19/25 07/20/25 Los Angeles (PT) 5:00 p.m. – New York (ET) 8:00 p.m. – London (BST) – 01:00 a.m. Dubai (GST) – 04:00 a.m. Tokyo (JST) – 09:00 a.m. Sydney (AEST) – 10:00 a.m.

Usyk vs. Dubois and Pacquiao vs. Barrios undercard

While the main-event fighters are stealing headlines, the supporting bouts pack serious heat. Both cards feature a range of fights across multiple weight divisions, offering an edge-of-your-seat experience all evening long. Whether you’re a die-hard follower or a casual fan tuning in for the spectacle, keep your eyes on the undercards. Many of these matchups could outshine the main events.

Usyk vs. Dubois Pacquiao vs. Barrios Heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, 12 rounds – Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon Dacres Light Heavyweight Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson – Middleweight – Eumir Felix Marcial vs. Bernard Joseph Welterweight Aadam Hamed vs. Ezequiel Gregores Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu (Super) Joseph Brown vs. Aaron Watson Lightweight Lasha Guruli vs. James Francis (Super) Isaac Cruz vs. Omar Salcido Gamez (Super) Jursly Vargas vs. Sergio Aldana (Super) Mark Magasayo vs. Jorge Mata Featherweight – Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Castaneda (Super) Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez Bantamweight – David Picasso vs. Kyonosuke Kameda

How to watch Usyk vs. Dubois and Pacquiao vs. Barrios? Tickets and streaming

To watch the Usyk vs. Dubois Queensberry card, fans will need to purchase the pay-per-view (PPV) via DAZN. Pricing is currently set at £24.99 in the United Kingdom and $59.99 in the United States. For viewers in the rest of the world (ROW), the PPV is available for around $19.99, or the equivalent in their local currency.

The Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight is a PBC-Amazon Prime event. Fans can order the PPV directly through Amazon Prime Video or via PPV.com. According to current listings, the price stands at $79.99.

Meanwhile, fans in England might be in luck. As of July 16, tickets for Usyk vs. Dubois 2 were reportedly still available. They can be purchased through both official outlets and resale platforms. On ‘Viagogo,‘ prices start at £60, while on ‘StubHub,‘ tickets are available from around £36, it seems. In short, if you’re looking to experience the action live at Wembley, you might still be able to grab a seat.

For those eyeing the Pacquiao-Barrios showdown in Las Vegas, ticket prices at the MGM Grand currently range from $226 to $2,660, with premium seats offering ringside views, platforms like Vivid Seats suggest.

Daniel Dubois has warned, “I’ll bring chaos to the ring and win by any means necessary. I want to turn up the heat and bring the chaos, restore the victory, and that’s what I’m on.” On the other side of the world, Mario Barrios isn’t just showing up for a paycheck. With a win, he could forever etch his name in boxing lore by defeating a global icon like Pacquiao. For Barrios, this isn’t just a fight. It’s an opportunity to shape his legacy.

So here we are. Two massive events, two monumental venues, and two fighters on either side of the Atlantic aiming to seal their place in boxing history. Whether it’s Usyk’s masterclass in technique or Pacquiao’s defiant final stand, tonight promises to be unforgettable.

Stay locked in, grab your PPVs or tickets, and prepare for a historic night. The bell is about to ring. Let the fights begin!