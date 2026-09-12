Boxing Legend’s Son Arrested After Car Crash at Universal Studios

Months after footage of a brawl with his younger brother went viral, Fernando Vargas Jr. is back in the news. Only this time, it’s something more serious. Multiple reports now confirm that authorities arrested the son of boxing legend Fernando Vargas, suspecting him of driving under influence (DUI).

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The arrest followed after it became known that the vehicle Vargas Jr. was driving was involved in a crash that occurred in the parking area of the famed Universal Studios theme park.

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“Boxer Fernando Vargas Jr. was arrested Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in a Universal Studios parking structure,” the report from NBC 4, which appears to be the first to report the incident, read.

“The California Highway Patrol said in a news release that Vargas Jr. was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in the crash reported just before 8 p.m. No injuries were reported in connection with the crash. The CHP will present the case to county prosecutors for consideration of charges.”

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Given the limited information and reports indicating that he was arrested on “suspicion of DUI,” it’s too early to determine the reasons that led to the crash. Meanwhile, outlets such as TMZ shared a short clip that appears to have been taken before the car crash occurred.

It shows Vargas Jr. sitting shirtless beside a lady who remains unidentified. According to TMZ, the pair could have taken the video to share on social media.

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This may not be the first time Vargas Jr. has come under scrutiny for his conduct outside the boxing ring.

Imago November 24,2022,Los Angeles,Kalifornien,California,Hyatt Hotel,Weigh In,Fernando Vargas Jr.,Alejandro Martinez Los Angeles California USA Copyright: xTomxHoganx ZepedaPrograisWeighIn_Hoganphotos2008

Earlier this January, a short video featuring Vargas Jr. and younger brother Amado involved in an altercation gained considerable traction. What made the matter worse was that, unlike the latest car crash, the brawl took place in full public view, in a Las Vegas hotel lobby.

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Similar to the recent case, the details were sketchy. But reports on social media suggested the two brothers squabbled over personal issues stemming from allegations that Amado went out with Vargas Jr.’s girlfriend.

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Vargas Jr.’s arrest closely follows the incident involving former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez.

Fernando Vargas Jr.’s DUI arrest comes as another fighter lands in trouble

Police in Socorro County, New Mexico, arrested the former title challenger for what appeared to be a case of “aggravated DUI.” Sanchez was reported for displaying erratic behavior at a gas station. Since he was already serving a five-year probation for a 2025 gun felony charge, authorities slapped him with the aggravated DUI charge and probation violation.

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In contrast to Sanchez, who appears to be in the last stretch of his fighting career, Vargas Jr. is still an active figure. Yet, for a fighter, who made his bare-knuckle debut barely two months ago, the car crash and DUI arrest may paint him in a different light.

Though he has been fighting professionally since 2020, Vargas Jr. gained mainstream recognition after he fought Callum Walsh in the co-main event of the Netflix headlined by Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez in September last year.

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Vargas Jr. lost the light middleweight bout by a unanimous decision.

It took him another ten months before Vargas Jr. could make a comeback. However, the setting was different this time.

Vargas Jr. traveled to London, where, on July 25, he entered his first fight bare- knuckle boxing fight at BKB 57. Headlined by Mick Terrill and Florian de la Motte, the card featured “El Feroz,” in the co-main event, where he defeated Englishman Allen Gary Jhon by second-round knockout.

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Incidentally, the main card of the event also featured younger brother Amado. Like Vargas Jr., Amado, who has an unbeaten record, also scored a knockout win, stopping his opponent, James Springer, in the opening round.

As of now, neither of the Vargas brothers appears to have any fight scheduled.