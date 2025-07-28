Boxing Loses a Legend as Evander Holyfield’s Former Opponent Passes After Dementia Battle

“I knew what he could do. I seen he was a mean guy; he don’t let up on nobody. His stature didn’t match up how he fought. His arm reach was longer than my arm reach. I was fighting a guy shorter than me, arms longer than mine, real strong guy, good fighter. He was older, and he was smarter.” Those were the words of Evander Holyfield. He was speaking about the ‘Camden Buzzsaw,‘ Dwight Muhammad Qawi. According to Holyfield, who faced legends like George Foreman, Riddick Bowe, and Lennox Lewis, Qawi was the toughest opponent of his career.

The boxing world is mourning the loss of Dwight Muhammad Qawi. As he once did in the ring, meeting every opponent head-on, the icon fought valiantly for five long years before succumbing to dementia just days ago. It’s been a somber year for the sport, still mourning the losses of greats like George Foreman and Mike McCallum. In a career that spanned two decades, Qawi built a fierce reputation, taking on the best of his era with unmatched grit and heart. He was 72 years old.

Redemption through the ring

Born Dwight Braxton on January 5, 1953, in Baltimore, Dwight Muhammad Qawi grew up in Camden, New Jersey. Like many boxers of his era, his early years were marked by hardship and run-ins with the law. It included a five-year sentence for armed robbery.

A post shared by Boxing Archives (@boxingarchives)

It was at the century-old East Jersey State Prison, formerly known as Rahway State Prison, that his life took a dramatic turn. There, he discovered boxing, or perhaps, boxing discovered him. The prison had a robust boxing program, and Qawi took to it immediately. After his release in 1978, he made the leap into professional boxing.

The early results were mixed. His debut ended in a draw. A win followed, but he lost his third fight. Still, Qawi pressed on, and his perseverance eventually paid off. On December 19, 1981, he defeated Matthew Saad Muhammad to become the WBC and ‘The Ring’ light heavyweight champion. He successfully defended the title until 1982. The same year he converted to Islam and changed his name to Dwight Muhammad Qawi.

From the Spinks loss to ‘Pandemonium‘ with Holyfield and life beyond the ring

Qawi’s bid to unify the light heavyweight titles came to a halt on March 18, when he faced Michael Spinks, the brother of boxing legend Leon Spinks. Following the loss, Qawi moved up to the cruiserweight division and captured the title by knocking out South Africa’s Piet Crous on July 27, 1985.

Just a year later, fate brought him face-to-face with Leon Spinks in his first title defense. Qawi stopped the former heavyweight champion with a sixth-round knockout. But his greatest challenge was still ahead. On July 12, 1986, Dwight Muhammad Qawi entered the ring for the biggest test of his career.

A post shared by Los Momentos del Boxeo (@losmomentosdelboxeo)

He faced a young Evander Holyfield at the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta. What followed is now considered one of boxing’s all-time classic battles. The fight, which ‘The Ring’ magazine later called ‘one of the last great fifteen-round title bouts,’ went the full distance and ended in a split decision victory for Holyfield.

Qawi’s attempt to reclaim the cruiserweight title ultimately fell short when he faced Holyfield again a year later. Unlike their previous meeting, this bout ended in a fourth-round knockout loss for Qawi. He continued fighting for another year after winning the WBC Continental Americas title, then stepped away from the sport for nearly five years. In 1997, he made a brief comeback, competing for two more years before finally hanging up his gloves at age 46.

In his later years, Dwight Muhammad Qawi gave back to the sport as a trainer, working closely with a New Jersey-based rehabilitation center, helping others find strength through boxing.

Standing just 5 feet 7 inches tall, Qawi defied expectations with raw power, relentless pressure, and an indomitable spirit. His contributions to boxing were recognized in 2004, when he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

His sister, Ms. Wanda King, remembered him fondly: “He was a great father, a great Pop-Pop to his grandchildren. He had a heart of gold, and he fought his dementia illness just like he was fighting in the ring.”

Dwight Muhammad Qawi will be deeply missed.

