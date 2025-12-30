Boxing News Round-Up (Dec 29): Rolly-Pacquiao Canceled, Bivol’s Return, and More Besides Joshua Car Crash

With the Inoue-Picasso Ring V: Night of the Samurai, boxing wrapped up the calendar year of 2025. Now, it warms up to welcome a new year that promises bigger and better fights. Fans and pundits have already earmarked the kind of matchups they envision and hope will unfold in 2026. But, with a pinch of salt, they might also have to prepare themselves for breakups as well. Wish for the best, but prepare for the worst – as the saying goes.

In line with that wisdom, the sport has already had to deal with one of the most unexpected pieces of news. Anthony Joshua, who just weeks ago pummeled Jake Paul into submission, suffered an injury in a road accident that unfortunately also claimed the lives of two of his close associates. There is also news for diehards who have been waiting for the return of icon Manny Pacquiao and pound-for-pound ace Dmitry Bivol. Let’s begin with the bad news first.

Anthony Joshua injured as tragic accident claims lives

Since last night, social media has been abuzz as increasing reports revealed that the vehicle Anthony Joshua and his team, including close friend and team members Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, were using while traveling in Nigeria, crashed into a parked truck on an expressway near the capital, Lagos. Sadly, Ghami and Ayodele, who had been with AJ for a long time, passed away.

“Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation,” read an official statement from his promoter, Matchroom Boxing, which also offered prayers and condolences for Ghami and Ayodele. According to government officials, the former heavyweight champion “narrowly escaped death.”

On December 19, Joshua knocked out Jake Paul. The victory seemingly cleared the path to a historic matchup against fellow Briton and former champion Tyson Fury. It is not clear whether AJ and Eddie Hearn plan a tune-up bout before stepping in to face Fury in the latter half of 2026. For the Jake Paul fight, he was coming off elbow surgery that had kept him out of the ring for weeks.

It remains to be seen how he recovers and gets back to training to prepare for the Fury fight. He was close to his late team members. While his injuries may be physical, the emotional toll could hurt him more.

Uncertainty looms over the Manny Pacquiao-Rolly Romero fight

Close on the heels of the AJ accident comes another piece of headline-worthy news. It involves boxing great Manny Pacquiao. The only eight-division champion in the sport delivered one of the most shocking performances of the year. At age 46 (he turned 47 two weeks ago), he came back from a four-year retirement to give reigning welterweight champion Mario Barrios a nightmare.

Many felt Pacquiao had won the fight, which was eventually declared a majority-decision draw.

As the months passed, talks of major matchups emerged for the ageless icon. One of the alternatives that appeared strongest was Rolando “Rolly” Romero. Rolly turned the tide on his fast-sliding career, delivering one of the year’s biggest upsets when he knocked down and defeated Ryan Garcia. Subsequently, he secured the WBA welterweight title when Jaron Ennis vacated his unified belts.

A fight between Pacquiao and Romero seemed promising. However, the bout, reportedly targeted for a January showdown, may not happen. Latest reports suggest Rolly might first have to fulfill his obligation to face the WBA’s top-ranked mandatory challenger, Shakhram Giyasov. Perhaps once he wins, the parties could return to make the mouthwatering fight with Manny Pacquiao.

Thankfully, the spate of bad news ends there. Now for some good news.

Hope rekindled for Sebastian Fundora – Keith Thurman showdown

Finally, there is an update on the Sebastian Fundora – Keith Thurman fight. Months ago, the duo was slated to headline a PBC-Amazon Prime event on October 25. However, the entire card was shelved after reports confirmed that Fundora suffered a hand injury during training.

Subsequent reports suggested the Fundora-Thurman fight could be rescheduled on the undercard of the Pacquiao-Romero bout. While the latter matchup seems unlikely, the Fundora-Thurman fight could still take place, according to Ring Magazine boxing insider Mike Coppinger. “Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman are targeting early 2026 to reschedule their junior middleweight title fight, sources tell @ringmagazine,” he tweeted.

From undisputed to uncertain, Bivol eyes ring return

Last, but definitely not least, to the delight of fans, one of modern boxing’s greatest technicians and pound-for-pound elites, Dmitry Bivol, could make a comeback by the end of the first quarter of 2026. Now a unified light heavyweight champion, Bivol avenged the first defeat of his career when he thoroughly outclassed rival Artur Beterbiev this past February.

The win made him the division’s undisputed champion. However, as days passed, his situation became confusing and rocky. Amid Riyadh Season’s push for a trilogy with Beterbiev came reports that the WBC ordered Bivol to honor a mandatory challenge against David Benavidez.

Instead, Bivol decided to bypass Benavidez and vacated the WBC title, thereby making himself a unified champion.

In the meantime, the IBF also pressed him to face their mandatory challenger, Michael Eifert. Later reports and social media posts revealed that Bivol had to undergo surgery to address a back issue. This development allowed him to claim exemptions from both the IBF and the WBO.

According to Coppinger, the Russian phenom could make his ring return as early as March or April. His manager, Vadim Kornilov, has echoed the same. The plan could be to get him ready and first fulfill the mandatory against Eifert or face another opponent. Then, in the second half of the year, the Beterbiev trilogy could follow.

That essentially wraps up the latest round of updates for boxing fans. More news to come as the new year kicks in. Wishing you all a happy and prosperous New Year!