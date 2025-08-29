Boxing Schedule (September 2025): Canelo vs. Crawford, Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev, and More

Two more days, and August will be over. That leaves only four months before the world ushers in yet another new year, full of hopes, promises, and big plans. But the end of summer also brings a season of winding down across industries. Sports is no exception. After eight months of drama inside the ring, boxing now has about 120 days to deliver on its promise of high-stakes fight nights. This year has already seen Oleksandr Usyk cement his finesse and class. Fans also witnessed sanctioning bodies lending credibility to Jake Paul, a crossover figure still dividing opinions. The final stretch of the year looks just as busy.

One of the most exciting cards of the year is set for November 22 in Saudi Arabia, headlined by David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde. But before that blockbuster night arrives, September offers a packed schedule that will keep fans glued. Two bouts, in particular, stand above the rest. On September 13, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez faces Terence Crawford in a fight many are calling the clash of the decade. Just one day later, in Japan, Naoya Inoue will defend his four belts against Murodjon Akhmadaliev in an attempt to nullify all opposition to his claim as the best super bantamweight ever. Here’s a breakdown of September’s biggest fights.

Osleys Iglesias vs. Vladimir Shishkin

The month opens with a super middleweight clash between Osleys Iglesias (13-0-0) and Vladimir Shishkin (16-1-0). The Cuban and Russian contenders hold the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the IBF rankings. They will battle for the vacant IBO title.

The fight, promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management and Salita Promotions, takes place on September 4 in Montreal, Canada. Alongside the 12-round main event, the Casino Montreal card will showcase ten-round bouts featuring prospects like Jhon Orobio (junior welterweight), Avery Martin Duval vs. Luis Campos Cortez (lightweight), and Moreno Fendero vs. Boris Crighton (super middleweight).

Michael Conlan vs. Jack Bateson

On September 5, action shifts to Dublin, Ireland. At 3Arena, former interim featherweight champion Michael Conlan (19-3-0) returns to the spotlight. He faces Englishman Jack Bateson (20-1-1) in a ten-round battle for the WBC International featherweight title. Conlan, remembered for his epic 2022 ‘Fight of the Year‘ against Leigh Wood, made a comeback earlier this year. After 14 months away, the Belfast-born fighter beat Asad Asif Khan on points in March. Bateson now stands in his way.

The card also features a strong co-main. Ranked bantamweight contender Charlie Edwards (20-2-0) meets Mexican challenger Salvador Juarez (20-9-2). They will fight ten rounds for the WBC International super flyweight belt.

Eduardo Nunez vs. Christopher Diaz-Velez

Two days later, on September 6, Mexico takes the spotlight. Nogales, Sonora, hosts the return of hometown hero Oscar Valdez (32-3-0). The former world champion faces American Ricky Medina (16-3-0) in a ten-round, 135-pound bout.

But the main attraction is Eduardo Nunez (28-1-0) vs. Christopher Diaz (30-5-0) for the IBF 130-pound title. Nunez stunned the boxing world earlier this year by beating Masanori Rikiishi in Japan to claim the belt. Now he makes his first defense against the Puerto Rican challenger.

The Matchroom-DAZN card also includes a ten-round bantamweight clash between Mexican contender Pedro Guevara and Adrien Curiel.

Anthony Olascuaga vs. Juan Carlos Camacho-Rivera

Las Vegas enters the spotlight just two days before Canelo-Crawford. On September 11, Fontainebleau hosts the Zuffa Boxing-promoted ‘The Underdog.‘ Flyweight champion Anthony Olascuaga (9-1-0) headlines against Puerto Rican challenger Juan Carlos Camacho (19-1-0). It will be Olascuaga’s second title defense.

The undercard features Matchroom prospect Jalil Hackett taking on Elijah Vines in an eight-round light middleweight clash. Originally, the event was to include a heavyweight showdown between Jarrell Miller and Michael Hunter. That fight, however, was scrapped, reportedly due to contractual disagreements.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Then comes the centerpiece: Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2) vs. Terence Crawford (41-0-0) on September 13. This Netflix-streamed event is Zuffa Boxing’s first major offering and arguably the most anticipated fight of the decade. Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight king, faces Crawford, who already holds undisputed status at super lightweight and welterweight.

The card is stacked. In the co-main, Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0-0) takes on top-ranked Callum Walsh (14-0-0) in a ten-round light middleweight bout. WBC interim champion Christian Mbilli (29-0-0) defends his belt against Lester Martinez (19-0-0), a sparring partner of Crawford. Former interim champion Serhii Bohachuk (26-2-0) also returns, facing Brandon Adams. On the prelims, Crawford’s close friend Steven Nelson (20-1-0) faces Raiko Santana. Olympic silver medalist Marco Verde meets M. Osorio Betancourt.

This night promises fireworks.

Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan

On the same day, September 13, Belfast hosts another major clash. Lewis Crocker (21-0-0) faces Paddy Donovan (14-1-0) for the IBF welterweight title. Their rivalry has history. Their first meeting on March 1 ended in controversy when Donovan struck Crocker after the bell, leading to disqualification. Now the two settle unfinished business.

Then in Niedersachsen, Germany, strawweight champion Sarah Bormann (20-1-0) will defend her title against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev

The next day, September 14, boxing’s spotlight shifts to Japan. Naoya Inoue (30-0-0), one of the sport’s pound-for-pound greats, faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev (14-1-0) in a unification bout. The event, co-promoted by Matchroom and Ohashi Promotions, includes another title fight. WBO bantamweight champion Yoshiki Takei (11-0-0) defends his crown against top-ranked Christian Medina (25-4-0).

via Imago Naoya Inoue after his KO win against Stephen Fulton

Inoue fights always carry drama, and this one could be a classic.

Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel

September closes back in Montreal. On September 27, Argentina’s Sol Cudos (10-0-2) defends her IBF strawweight belt against Canadian Kim Clavel (21-2-0). The DAZN-streamed MVP Prospects 15 event will keep fans hooked right until October’s action-packed calendar begins.

The same day, Kaunas, Lithuania, sees the return of former champion Eimantas Stanionis (15-1-0). Still reeling from his loss to Jaron Ennis, Stanionis now looks to rebuild. His opponent is yet to be announced.

September offers a packed calendar. From Iglesias vs. Shishkin in Montreal to Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev in Japan, fans will get action in nearly every corner of the boxing world. Canelo-Crawford is the crown jewel, but the undercards and regional fights carry their own intrigue.

The final four months of 2024 promise more thrills. But for now, September belongs to Canelo, Crawford, Inoue, and the rest.

