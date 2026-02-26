Boxing Stars Send Prayers as Mike Tyson’s Ex-Trainer Hospitalized

Roughly a month ago, at the New York Ring Awards ceremony, Teddy Atlas shared a few photos, including one where he was standing alongside champion Oleksandr Usyk. His opinions on fights, from the Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez matchup to the latest Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios bout, kept fans tuned in to his YouTube channel. Just two days ago, he even mentioned that the best way to deal with snowfall is good coffee and fights. But a few hours ago, the trainer who helped Mike Tyson sharpen his skills before his heavyweight rise shared a post showing him in a hospital bed.

“One more time, hopefully this handles the breathing issues with (the) nose,” Atlas wrote in his message. “I should have moved my head more 😊🥊🙏.”

He didn’t provide many details, but the image prompted a wave of messages from regular followers and several well-known names offering support and wishing him a speedy recovery.

This past July, the Hall of Fame trainer, who had cornered the likes of Timothy Bradley, Michael Moorer, and Alexander Povetkin, among many others, shared a similar photo – one where he was lying in a hospital bed. Like the latest post, the message was cryptic.

“This was right before surgery, but he is out now and recovering,” he wrote, adding, “Thank you all for the well wishes. 🙏”

In March 2024, Atlas had shared an update saying it would take months of rehabilitation to recover from knee surgery. Here’s how some combat sports figures and fans reacted to his latest message.

From champions to fans, support pours in for Teddy Atlas

International Boxing Hall of Fame class of 2026 inductee Antonio Tarver wrote, “Get well ❤️‍🩹 soon, Teddy.” While there doesn’t appear to be a record of the former multi-division champion and Olympic bronze medalist working with Atlas as a fighter and trainer, the two seem to have shared broadcast duties in the past.

Another respected name in combat sports, Bas Rutten, added, “Prayers, Teddy. I (have) had the same thing done but 40 years ago or something. But hey, you did it; it means I was hit more than you! ❤️🙏🏻” Rutten underwent neck surgery in 2013 to correct a nerve problem that was causing weakness in his arm.

Trainer BJ Flores joined in as well, writing, “Teddy, hang in there. I’ve had a few of those myself. It’ll get better.” Like Rutten, Jake Paul’s former trainer and former cruiserweight title challenger Flores has spoken about undergoing a similar procedure. He has also worked alongside Atlas in the commentary booth in previous years.

Tapu Opetaia, the father of cruiserweight champion and Zuffa Boxing standout Jai Opetaia, wrote, “Speedy recovery, Mr. A. Wishing you well, mate 🫡🙏🏽👊🏽.”

One fan wrote, “The best analyst in the game, thanks for your unbelievable insight always. As you say, get well soon, bud.” Atlas’ podcast and commentary hold a distinct place among boxing diehards, and fans clearly value hearing his perspective on the sport’s biggest storylines.

The reaction reflects the respect Atlas has earned across generations of boxing followers.

He remains a regular presence at major fight events and broadcasts, underscoring his standing within the boxing world. Having spent decades studying the sport and working with some of its biggest names, Atlas’ sharp critiques continue to resonate in a landscape that often lacks independent voices.