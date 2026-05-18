Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeBoxing

Boxing World Slams Claressa Shields for “Embarrassing Herself” After Slapping Alycia Baumgardner

google_perference

Add us on Google

Jaideep R Unnithan

Share:

Link Copied!

May 18, 2026 | 1:27 AM EDT

HomeBoxing

Boxing World Slams Claressa Shields for “Embarrassing Herself” After Slapping Alycia Baumgardner

google_perference

Add us on Google

Jaideep R Unnithan

Share:

Link Copied!

May 18, 2026 | 1:27 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Jake Paul’s MVP MMA 1 at the Intuit Dome exposed combat sports’ stark divide. While the MMA world debated Ronda Rousey’s 17-second submission of Gina Carano, boxing was left talking about a cringe moment involving Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The two champions have shared a heated rivalry for quite some time, but tensions appeared to boil over at Jake Paul’s inaugural MMA event. The boxing world, meanwhile, seemed to take a firm stance, with scathing criticism aimed at Claressa Shields.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shields and Baumgardner get into it FOR REAL‼️,” Boxing n BBQ’s X post read, sharing the footage of the altercation.

With people crowding around, the situation quickly turned chaotic. As the video continued, Shields appeared to throw what looked like a slap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given that security and team members were standing in front of the camera, it was difficult to ascertain whether the slap landed on Baumgardner’s face. Security soon intervened and separated the two as tensions escalated.

Shields later tweeted her side of the story, explaining what caused her to lose her composure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Imma continue giving bit**es hell respectfully 😎😭 that lil a** girl said, ‘I’ll beat your a** right now’ after already disrespecting me,” she wrote. “Now you classy and playing victim. Can’t go around threatening people; take that 👋🏾 & try and GET YOUR LICK BACK!”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the damage was done. As footage of the altercation continued circulating, several fans and followers slammed the multi-division champion for making herself look bad.

The viral moment only added fuel to a rivalry that had already been brewing publicly for months. Most recently, after Baumgardner headlined the inaugural MVP-ESPN card, Shields sharply criticized both her performance and others featured on the card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how fans reacted to the Shields-Baumgardner altercation.

Claressa Shields under fire after viral confrontation with Alycia Baumgardner

“Claressa is helping the negative narrative against her,” one wrote. “Her fans will applaud her in her dysfunction, from sleeping with a married man to doing things like this at a public event. I won’t be surprised if she faces legal issues in the near future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While too personal, the comment nonetheless revealed a side of Claressa Shields that appears overly reactive to criticism and taunts.

“Claressa likes embarrassing herself,” another added. “She knew they will be separated. Did she want to fight AB on a short gown? The lady looking retarded. AB should not even respond to her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That sentiment only added to the criticism surrounding the incident. Acting that way only creates more problems, even if someone feels justified. If Alycia Baumgardner’s words hurt her, then Claressa Shields could call her out online and make her position clear.

A user stated bluntly, “Shields a piece of sh*t I can’t respect it.”

Meanwhile, another fan pointed to a broader issue surrounding the rivalry. “The fact that people are even entertaining is sad. First off, why is she even beefing with a 130 lb woman who is 5 divisions lower than her? It’s just stupid,” they wrote. Shields likely knows a fight with Baumgardner may never happen. So isn’t it high time she let go of the rivalry and moved on with her own career?

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, some users pushed back on that argument and said they wanted to see the two champions fight. “Why don’t they just figure out a way to fight?” one wrote.

Given the sheer weight difference, even a catchweight fight between Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner looks unlikely for now.

The better move would be for both fighters to respect each other’s accomplishments and move on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Jaideep R Unnithan

3,684 Articles

Jaideep R. Unnithan is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports and one of the division’s most trusted voices. Since joining in October 2022, he has brought a deep love for the sport into every story, whether reporting on live bouts with the ES LiveEvent Desk or unpacking the legacy of fighters from different eras as part of the features desk. Trained under EssentiallySports’ prestigious Journalistic Excellence Program, which is a specialized training initiative designed to refine top writers' skills through mentorship and advanced sports journalism techniques, Jaideep’s writing reflects a quiet authority shaped by two years of covering boxing’s flashpoints and fault lines. He is drawn to the warrior code of legends like Alexis Argüello and Marvin Hagler, while also staying attuned to the promise of rising stars like Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, David Benavidez, and Dmitry Bivol. Jaideep has a special fascination with Naoya Inoue’s old-school grit. Beyond writing, he reads widely, a habit that sharpens his storytelling, whether he’s tracing the rhythm of a classic fight or preparing his next ringside dispatch. Before joining EssentiallySports, Jaideep worked as a client manager and team manager in corporate roles, bringing strong organizational and communication skills to his journalistic career. He has also completed notable certifications, including a Non-Fiction Book Writing Workshop.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT