Boxing World Tears Into Mike Tyson After Joining President Donald Trump at the White House

Mike Tyson‘s recent meeting with President Donald Trump seems to have put his fan following under strain. The goodwill many fans had extended to Tyson for stepping into the ring at 58 against Jake Paul, who was 30 years his junior, appeared to fade after they watched the boxing legend meet the president at the White House and later join him for a rally in Syracuse.

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“I see somebody in the audience that I will never fight, I promise,” President Trump said. “But I remember when Mike was in his prime, when he was the heavyweight champion of the world. He’d stand in the corner and his people would all be holding him back.

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“He wanted to kill whoever it was. He was a very dangerous person actually, and he was one of the greatest fighters in history.”

Trump’s comments reflect a relationship that dates back decades. It began in the 1980s through boxing and business. In 1988, Trump reportedly paid a record $11 million to host Tyson’s fight against Michael Spinks. Trump later served as Tyson’s career adviser and assisted him with legal disputes. Tyson publicly endorsed Trump in 2015, saying Americans should be run like a business.

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Thanking Trump, Tyson added, “Thank you very much. I’m just happy to be here with my president, President Trump, and there’s no way in the world I would ever be here if it wasn’t for a president like Donald Trump. Thank you.”

To set the record clear, Tyson’s political support appears to have extended beyond Trump, reflecting personal connections and historical significance.

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In 2012, Tyson expressed support for Barack Obama, citing the importance of America’s first Black president and the inspiration his presidency offered future generations. Similarly, in 2024, Tyson reportedly endorsed his longtime friend Tom Patti, a Republican country supervisor campaigning for mayor of Stockton.

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Beyond Tyson, Trump has also cultivated strong ties with boxing and MMA figures, dating to his support for early UFC events at Atlantic City’s Trump Taj Mahal. Key allies include UFC CEO Dana White, Jake Paul, and several UFC fighters who have publicly supported Trump.

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In March 2026, Paul appeared with Trump in Kentucky, where Trump endorsed a potential future political run. The UFC’s Freedom 250 event was held on the White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026.

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Against that backdrop, as sports and politics increasingly overlap, fan backlash against combat sports figures’ political associations has also intensified. A YouGov poll reportedly found 51% of surveyed U.S. adults disapproved of hosting the MMA event at the White House.

Fan reactions to Tyson’s recent meeting with Trump appear to reflect that growing backlash.

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Mike Tyson takes a hit from his own fans

One user wrote bluntly, “Yeah, cancel, Mike Tyson. Damn, (I) never thought I’d see the day. Guess everyone has its price.”

Soon boxing-flavored teases followed. “One too many concussions, I see,’ wrote one fan. Another added, “All that boxing clearly did a number on his head.”

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Although these are subjective assessments, the comments largely reflect the view that, like many boxing legends, Tyson may have become a victim of the sport’s physical toll.

Given the decades Tyson spent boxing, first as an amateur and later as a professional, some fans believe the punishments he absorbed throughout his career may have affected his mental faculties. They draw parallels with other prominent figures in boxing and speculate that Tyson may now struggle to distinguish right from wrong.

Offering a contrasting view, another user suggested that Tyson was fully aware of his actions: “Never lost my respect for someone faster. At this point it’s not ignorance; it’s a choice, and it’s disgusting.”

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“THIS motherf**ker hasn’t been relevant since Buster Douglass kicked his a** well over 36 years ago!!” One fan added.

The claim that the loss to Buster Douglas marked Tyson’s undoing remains a familiar theme in boxing discussions. To a large extent, the defeat marked a turning point in his career. Widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, it ended the aura of Tyson’s invincibility. He never again consistently displayed the same dominance, speed, and ability to finish opponents early that had defined his prime.

Tyson did, however, recover from the Tokyo defeat and reclaim a world title. On March 16, 1996, he knocked out Frank Bruno to win the WBC heavyweight title.

Still, his career continued to face setbacks. His back-to-back losses to Holyfield, including the controversial 1997 fight known as the Bite Fight, further damaged his standing. Tyson struggled to regain his former dominance, and his career eventually reached its final chapter in 2005, when his corner stopped the fight against Kevin McBride after the sixth round.

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Fans are free to criticize Tyson for his political affiliations. However, the former heavyweight champion is equally free to exercise his right to support and endorse the person he chooses.

Ultimately, Tyson’s decision to support Trump is his own, particularly given their longstanding relationship and Trump’s history of supporting him. Fans may disagree with that choice, but political disagreements alone do not negate Tyson’s right to make it.