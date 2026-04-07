Boxing’s Legendary Trainer Predicts Bad Outcome for Errol Spence Jr. Against Tim Tszyu

Despite the long absence, Errol Spence believes he would take Tim Tszyu to school. For a former unified champion who was himself outclassed by Terence Crawford 3 years ago, that confidence ahead of a potential comeback stands out. Whether that self-assurance matches the reality that lies ahead is another matter.

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Robert Garcia feels Errol Spence Jr. is a ghost of the man he once was. The award-winning trainer, whose stable includes Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, among others, says that by stepping in against an active fighter like Tim Tszyu, Spence is making a big mistake. Though nothing has been confirmed, reports indicate Spence and Tszyu could face off in Australia, most likely early in June. Their recent exchange has only added intrigue to the matchup.

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“Look, I think the question is going to be what Errol Spence do we see? Who are we going to see? Because we haven’t seen him in a while,” Garcia said on BoxingScene Today. “We don’t know. He’s not having a tune-up fight, a comeback fight. He’s going straight into the Tim Tszyu fight.”

Garcia also pointed to Tszyu’s recent form. He commended Tszyu, who scored a victory last weekend. Coming off a spate of setbacks and injuries, which include a corner retirement at the Sebastian Fundora rematch this past July, the former light middleweight champion has been working his way back – gradually and painfully.

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In the recent bout against the Albanian Denis Nurja, he went the distance. As in previous fights, the marks of a tough duel were visible on Tszyu’s face. Yet, Garcia felt that was commendable, especially when compared to Errol Spence’s long inactivity.

Imago March 09, 2016: Errol Spence Jr addresses members of the media about the April 16th, PBC on NBC boxing event to be held at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY at Gallaghers Steakhouse in New York City, NY. (Photo by Edward Diller/Icon Sportswire) BOXING: MAR 09 Algieri v Spence press conference PK Pressekonferenz PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon16030915

March 09 2016 Errol Spence JR addresses Members of The Media about The April 16th PBC ON NBC Boxing Event to Be Hero AT The Barclays Center in Brooklyn NY AT Steakhouse in New York City NY Photo by Edward Diller Icon Sports Wire Boxing Mar 09 ALGIERI v Spence Press Conference press conference Press conference PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY

“Errol Spence, we don’t know, you know. If we get the young Errol Spence that was, you know, doing great at welterweight, then Errol Spence should be able to dominate,” he said. “But honestly, I don’t know. It’s tough to say we’re going to have the new Errol Spence. Errol Spence might not have anything left. He might not have anything left. And I’ll probably—that’s probably what I think—that he doesn’t have much left. And if I was forced to make a prediction right now, I think Errol Spence has nothing left and it’ll be Tim Tszyu.”

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Those comments raise a broader question about how Spence is being viewed heading into a possible return.

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Tim Tszyu sizes up Errol Spence showdown

For his part, Tszyu sees the matchup through a different lens. Speaking with Brian Custer on “The Last Stand” podcast, he compared the matchup against Spence to the recent fight between his former opponent Fundora and Keith Thurman. According to Tszyu, Spence belongs to Thurman’s generation of fighters.

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That comparison carries a clear implication. Thurman was knocked out by Fundora in the sixth round of their title fight, and Tszyu appears to expect a similar outcome.

“Like if you if you look at different generations, look what look what happened with Thurman,” Tszyu said. “For me, Errol Spence is sort of in that generation, and that’s what I want to do and expect to do against him coming to this next generation of fighters. So yeah, let’s bring the new with the old now.”

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That confidence, from Tszyu and voices like Garcia, sets up a key question: is everyone underestimating Spence too soon?

The former unified champion hasn’t fought in the last 3 years. The loss to Crawford was bad and exposed the chinks in his form. He’s 36 years old and doesn’t even rank among the top-15 contenders. But there is another side to consider.

As recent clips show, the Texan has resumed training. Time outside the ring has given him space to reflect on the gaps in his style and improve without the stress of competition. Going into a fight against Tszyu, he would be fresh and could come in with a new game plan.

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The odds may currently favor Tim Tszyu. But to rule out Errol Spence Jr. sounds more like wishful thinking than a conclusion based on solid reasoning.