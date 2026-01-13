Bradley Martyn Calls Logan Paul’s Bluff as He Threatens to Release “Leaked” Fight Footage

Bradley Martyn has officially called Logan Paul’s bluff, challenging the social media star to release the supposed ‘leaked’ footage of their private gym fight.

It was back in June of 2024, when Paul and Martyn had decided to settle their social media-fueled beef on the mat. The duo met at Martyn’s Los Angeles gym for a “bare-knuckle MMA fight.” Conditions were very simple, no cameras and no phones. The outcome of the fight remained in secret until Logan Paul decided to disclose the details. But Bradley Martyn remains unfazed.

Bradley Martyn throws down the gauntlet at Logan Paul

When Sneako asked him about Logan Paul’s latest threat, Martyn simply stated, “Leak the sh*t. Go ahead…” The streamer wondered if the revelation would weaken his position by exposing a speculated loss. The dilemma, however, failed to shake Martyn, who insisted that Paul release the footage.

Getting into details, Sneako asked if the fight was pure wrestling or if it involved punches and kicks as well. Martyn responded that there were no kicks, “but there was a little bit of wrestling and punching. A little fisticuffs… No gloves.” They fought in a corner of his gym on the mats.

Martyn’s comments closely follow Paul’s latest video, where he called him out for failing to honor the agreement that there would be no cameras when they fight. “We listened, and then I found out your security cameras were rolling. Probably because if you had won the fight, which you didn’t, you would have posted it, trying to be a big man,” Paul said and slammed Martyn for claiming the video was AI-generated.

“I might have to put it out,” he concluded. Martyn commented on the Instagram post mocking the Maverick, “Bro, acting like this is WWE,” he said.

But is the leaked footage fake?

Logan Paul versus Bradley Martyn is the leaked footage real?

On his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul shared that he had the video of the fight. It seems he discovered the clip after a member of Martyn’s gym leaked it. However, as the news gained traction, it increasingly appeared that the footage and claim may not be as real as Logan Paul claimed.

Paul’s claims and Martyn’s counterclaim, when he said, “Post it then,” sparked a flurry of independent investigations, including one carried out by Wade Plemons.

The sports commentator felt Paul vs. Martyn could be fake. “After further research… I think the ‘leaked footage’ is fake, and Logan and Bradley tried to reenact the video for clout,” he wrote on X. Adding more context, he pasted two pictures that feature Paul and Martyn confronting each other. “Bradley’s pants from the OG video are plain black, and in this one, there is white writing on them.”

Some believe Paul and Martyn could have stirred the controversy for mere hype. Whether that is true or not remains mere speculation for now. What’s more important is why this is all coming up nearly two years later.