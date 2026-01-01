Brian Norman Jr’s Father Tarnishes Devin Haney’s Legacy With Bold Claim Despite Dominant Performance

It took 17 months before Devin Haney could turn the tables. Filled with doubt, mockery, and shame, the period following the infamous Ryan Garcia fight saw him suffer the weight of infamy. It was not until he defeated Brian Norman Jr. and claimed a dominant victory that Haney changed the narrative, and he now commands the pole position on the starting grid. However, apprehensions continue to follow the new welterweight champion as he opens a new chapter in his storied career. The latest criticism came from his recent rival’s camp.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brian Norman Jr.’s father, Brian Norman Sr., questions the critique that his son suffered a one-sided defeat. Fighting in the co-main event of the David Benavidez-Anthony Yarde-headlined Night of the Champions, Devin Haney knocked down Norman Jr. in the second round before cruising to a unanimous decision victory. The lead-up to the fight saw doubts emerge, as Norman Jr. was coming off an outstanding knockout win over Jin Sasaki. But as the bout progressed, Haney found his rhythm and outclassed Norman Jr. in every department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Brian Norman Sr. says Devin Haney didn’t dominate Norman Jr.

Norman Sr., however, vehemently disagrees. He stood firmly by everything he previously said and had no intention of backing off his position. Speaking on Mill City Boxing, he responded to critics who claimed Brian Norman Jr. was outclassed by Devin Haney. He argued that the fight statistics do not support that narrative.

To make his case, he cited punch-connect numbers. “Y’all said he gonna get outclassed. You got one ni**a that landed 59 punches and one ni**a that landed seven punches. 70 punches. That’s 11-punch difference over 12 rounds of a fight. 59 punches and 70 punches in the 12-round fight,” Norman Sr. said.

Norman Jr. did not win the fight, but the punch differential was small, which, in his father’s view, made the bout competitive. Fans are entitled to their opinions, but Norman Sr. insisted those opinions are driven more by emotion than facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago May 20, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -May 20: Devin Haney celebrates his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko in their 12-round main-event Undisputed Lightweight Title bout at TopRank on ESPN – Haney v Loma at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230520_zsa_p175_283 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Setting the record straight, the numbers Norman Sr. cited were accurate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Haney vs. Norman Jr.: What the numbers really say

The figures he referenced represented punches landed by Norman Jr. and Haney. However, an asymmetry emerges when those numbers are examined alongside total attempts and punch volume. On November 22, Devin Haney landed 70 punches out of 271 thrown, translating to roughly 26 percent accuracy.

In comparison, Norman Jr. threw 399 punches but connected with only 59, resulting in approximately 15 percent accuracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the world-class level of competition, that 11-percent gap was significant enough to convince all three judges which way the fight tilted. Notably, Haney’s second-round knockdown of Norman Jr. also played a key role in shaping the outcome of the match.

Norman Jr. had his moments and covered the gaps commendably following the knockdown. Yet, in the end, it proved too little, too late. Devin Haney delivered one of the year’s most decisive wins and now looks to expand his reign, with a potential matchup against Rolando Romero on the horizon. There is also a strong possibility of a rematch with Ryan Garcia, provided Garcia defeats Mario Barrios when they meet in February.