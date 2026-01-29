Bruce Carrington vs. Carlos Castro Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

The moment Bruce Carrington had been looking forward to has finally come. Fighting on circuits that saw him win a few regional titles, the Brooklyn-born fighter, who currently holds the WBC’s interim title at 126 pounds, has an opportunity to become a first-time world champion. The penultimate segment of the main card on the Teofimo Lopez-Shakur Stevenson-headlined Ring VI features a 12-round title fight between Carrington and the WBC’s second-ranked contender, Carlos Castro.

The title that fell vacant after Stephen Fulton relinquished it this past December is now up for grabs, and Carrington wants to be the first to hold the belt. A win puts him in contention for unification fights, meaning big headlining events and payouts. The case holds true for Castro as well. Despite wielding extensive experience, a world championship has thus far stayed out of his grasp. A win over a well-known fighter like Carrington could be the leap forward for the Ciudad Obregon-born fighter who has been fighting in the shadows for a long time. But who holds the advantage? Here’s a short breakdown of key details that separate the ambitious fighters.

Bruce Carrington vs. Carlos Castro: Who has better stats and a record?

As far as experience and exposure go, Castro enjoys a clear lead. A professional fighter who made his debut in 2012, his resume features 33 bouts, out of which he suffered defeat in three, with the most recent having been inflicted by Stephen Fulton. With nearly half of his 30 wins secured via knockouts, his strike rate currently stands at a modest 47%.

In comparison, 28-year-old Carrington turned professional in 2021. In a four-year span, he has accumulated an unbeaten record of 15 fights; 9 of them ended inside the distance, giving him a knockout-to-win rate of 56%.

Bruce Carrington vs. Carlos Castro: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Physically, Carrington seems to enjoy a slight advantage over the challenger. Standing 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimeters) tall, he is roughly an inch taller than Castro, who stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimeters). Similarly, Carrington’s 72-inch reach (183 centimeters) edges past Castro’s 70-inch (178 centimeters) wingspan by two inches.

Carrington’s most recent fight took place 7 months ago, against Namibia’s Mateus Heita. During the final weigh-ins, he recorded 125 pounds. Castor, meanwhile, hasn’t stepped in since the decision loss to former champion Stephen Fulton. Ahead of the match, he tipped the scales at 125.5 pounds.

Bruce Carrington vs. Carlos Castro: Fight prediction and style breakdown

There’s a reason why fans and pundits favor Carrington so heavily despite his relative inexperience and modest strike rate. One of the most exciting fighters in the lower weight classes, the Brooklyn-born fighter’s resume doesn’t even feature a recognizable name in comparison to Castro’s. Yet most expect him to be the featherweight division’s newest champion.

The confidence likely stems from his stylistic approach. One of the best counter-punchers in the sport today, Carrington possesses a high ring IQ that allows him to control the center and best his opponents by using superior footwork. Height and reach advantages give him the opportunity to employ accurate combinations.

That said, he can adjust according to the opponent’s style when needed.

In Castro, he meets an equally adept and crafty technician. An orthodox fighter who relies on the traditional jab, often thrusting two or three at a time, the 31-year-old Mexican, however, has a range of punches in his repertoire, including uppercuts, body shots, and sharp rights. Like Carrington, he uses footwork and counterpunches to control the distance. In true Mexican fashion, he can switch to a swarming style and apply pressure to break the opponent down.