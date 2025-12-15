California Commission’s $1.29M List Reveals Diego Pacheco, Skye Nicolson, and Others’ Fight Purse

The purse breakdown for the Matchroom Boxing card has been released. Noted boxing insider and writer Dana Rafael shared that close to $1.3 million was disbursed as payment for the fighters involved. A few surprises were in store, though.

It’s been a day since the event unfolded at the Stockton Arena. With multiple regional titles at stake, the stacked card followed a predictable outcome. At the tail end of the main card, former champion Skye Nicolson secured a unanimous win over Yulihan Luna, kicking off a pattern that continued till the main event when Diego Pacheco took on Cameroon’s Kevin Lele Sadjo.

Matchroom event: Who earned what

It may surprise a few fans – Diego Pacheco received almost $100,000 less than his counterpart Kevin Sadjo received. “Per CSAC, official purses for Saturday’s Matchroom card: Diego Pacheco $250k, Kevin Lele Sadjo $350k,” Dan Rafael wrote.

The disparity might be due to the Cameroonian fighter’s standing in the ranks. Despite being only a few levels above Pacheco, Sadjo still outranks him in the overall standings. Fighting against Gabriel Flores Jr. in the co-main event, Welshman Joe Cordina secured the WBO lightweight (international) title. He received $268,000, while Flores Jr.’s purse stood at $200,000.

Skye Nicolson, who became an interim super bantamweight champion, received $30,000. The purse breakdown extended all the way to the opening bout, which aired during DAZN’s free PPV segment. For their undercard fight, Cesar Olivera and Victor Saravia earned $1,500 and $3,000, respectively.

Fans are likely to welcome the move, as fighter pay details more often than not remain shrouded in mystery.

Diego Pacheco and Skye Nicholson continue their upward climb

Although he may have received a smaller purse, Diego Pacheco still appears to be reaping dividends. The latest grapevine suggests a matchup against Hamzah Sheeraz, who faces Christian M’billi for the vacant WBC title.

For the first time in his seven-year-old career, Los Angeles-born Pacheco suffered a knockdown. The 12-round battle, where the 24-year-old super middleweight contender defended his WBO international belt while staking a claim at the WBC’s Silver title, seesawed for most of the rounds.

The sheer height difference frustrated the unbeaten Cameroonian, resulting in incessant clinching and holding.

The fight heated up in the eighth round, however, when a left hook from Sadjo floored Pacheco. The youngster, who recently split with longtime trainer Jose Benavidez Jr., nevertheless bounced back and secured a unanimous win.

For Skye Nicolson, training alongside the fiery lightweight Sam Noakes seemingly paid off. The former featherweight champion, who lost her crown to Tiara Brown late in March this year, has been yearning to get back in the title race. Her latest victory over Yulihan Luna, who received $20,000 for the fight, inches her closer to the title.

Based on the outcome of the fight between champions Ellie Scotney and Mayelli Flores, she might step in for the undisputed championship as well.

What’s your take on the payout of the Matchroom card?