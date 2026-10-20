Calls Mount Against ‘Scared’ Shakur Stevenson as Fans Accuse Him of Quitting Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing

While Shakur Stevenson views himself as the “best boxer” in the world, fans seem to disagree, with many seeing him as a fighter who is too afraid to take on difficult matchups. Stevenson’s release from Dana White‘s Zuffa Boxing, just three months after signing, without having fought under the promotion, has given them further ammunition.

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“Shakur Stevenson has announced he will be leaving Zuffa Boxing and starting his own promotional company 🗣️,” the post from Source of Boxing read. The post featured comments Stevenson made on his YouTube channel.

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Speaking while behind the wheel, Stevenson said, “I’ve been in camp for, like, eight weeks preparing for fights that I was told was going to happen. and it has not happened. But look, it is what it is. This is the business of boxing. I’m not mad at anyone. I’m not pointing no fingers.

“But upon all of these issues and things that’s been going on, I requested to be released from Zuffa Boxing. Now over the weekend, my request has been granted, and now I am officially a free agent, and this time out I want to tell the fans and tell everybody that’s in the public that I am now taking my career in my own hands, and I’m starting my own promotional company, and I’m willing to work with other promoters and anybody else that’s out there that’s willing to be serious about my career as I am about my career.”

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The move comes three months after Stevenson signed up with White’s new boxing promotion. His plan to launch his own promotional venture suggests Stevenson may have been frustrated with the limited options available to him.

After defeating Teofimo Lopez on January 31, 2026, Stevenson set his sights on establishing himself as the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world. Since that victory, he has been linked to potential fights with Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Gary Antuanne Russell. Yet none of the matchups have materialized so far.

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The scenario left him facing an opponent from Zuffa’s roster, which barely benefitted his resume. Offering further insight, Sean Zittel suggested that Stevenson reportedly received an offer to face former champion and now major Zuffa attraction Rayo Valenzuela.

According to reports, Stevenson was supposed to receive $7 million for the fight. Instead, the four-division champion sought $15 million.

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Stevenson has left a promotional arrangement before, but his Zuffa exit is different because he never fought under the promotion’s banner. By comparison, he signed a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing in August 2024.

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However, the deal ended after Stevenson’s fight against Josh Padley in February 2025.

Fans, meanwhile, appear less interested in that history and view Stevenson’s latest move differently.

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Shakur Stevenson walks away from Zuffa, and fans come out swinging

“He really scared to fight,” one fan wrote. “No matter how he spin it. It’s him; he’s the problem. He also took “chasing greatness” out his bio. He no longer wants it as bad. He thinks he’s a made man.” Although these comments are subjective, they reflect a broader criticism of Stevenson’s career choices.

It largely centers on the direction his career has taken. His victories over William Zepeda and Teofimo Lopez strengthened his position in the pound-for-pound rankings. However, critics question whether Stevenson is willing to accept major fights when the terms do not favor him.

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Although potential matchups attract attention, they have yet to progress beyond negotiations, prompting some critics to blame Stevenson.

Other fan reactions echo that criticism.

“Looks like Shakur ran from Zuffa,” another fan said, before adding, “They wanted him to fight ‘someone’ with a big name.” Another user shared a similar view: “Lmao, so he saying he scared of the opps they had line up for em. He wants to handpick his own opps and keep fighting bus and cab drivers smh.”

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Boxing figures have also questioned whether Stevenson is willing to face top-tier opponents. Former champion and leading boxing analyst Tim Bradley criticized his approach, arguing that Stevenson needs to take on more challenging fights to build his legacy.

O’Shaquie Foster, who is lined up for a super featherweight title unification this week, has also publicly challenged Stevenson. He claimed that the Newark-born boxer has been reluctant to face him since he defeated Stevenson’s close friend and stablemate, Raymond Ford.

Reacting to what Stevenson’s decision could mean to boxing, one fan wrote, “Guys like him makes the sport turn into a joke!”

Another user offered a different perspective, saying, “That’s his fault, should’ve signed with DAZN then line up Antuanne Russell. That didn’t could’ve happened by now.” What adds a layer to the situation is that before the social media exchange with Devin Haney, reports revealed Stevenson having parallel discussions with Team Russell.

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“Gary, a real one I been on the phone with, bro, since the day I called Antuanne out on Twitter trying to make this fight happen. We both want the fight, so hopefully it can get done! He say Tweezy gone beat me, and I feel I’m gone beat him. Let’s get it together, boxing business 🤞🏾,” he wrote on September 29, 2026.

Antuanne Russell’s promoters, TGB Promotions, which operates for Al Haymon’s PBC, signed a deal with DAZN this past July. That development could have created a path toward a matchup, with Stevenson receiving support from Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Many fans have expressed frustration with Stevenson’s situation. His Zuffa Boxing deal raised expectations that he would secure high-profile matchups.

However, Stevenson will no longer pursue those opportunities through Zuffa. He plans to establish his own promotional company, but building a recognizable brand will require time and considerable financial resources.

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Even if his company becomes established, other promoters may hesitate to work with him if reports about his financial demands prove accurate.