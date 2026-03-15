Calls Mount to Suspend Matchmaker’s License as Mismatch Fight Ignites Illegal Punch Debate

On a night that delivered six knockouts, the Queensberry-DAZN card at Dublin’s 3Arena came under scrutiny. Headlined by the title fight between Anthony Cacace and Jazza Dickens, the event generated buzz, particularly for the fight that opened the main card.

The opener featured the professional debut of Tallaght, Ireland-born Adam Olaniyan, who knocked out Jan Bezouska of the Czech Republic in the first round. So what went wrong? While Olaniyan received cheers from the home crowd, his finish drew scrutiny online for the way it unfolded.

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“JUST LIKE THAT! 😱🤩,” the tweet from DAZN Boxing read. “Adam Olaniyan blows Jan Bezouska away in a round on the pro debut! 💫”

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But some users pointed to what appeared to be punches to the back of Bezouska’s head that eventually dropped him.

“The illegal knockout victory highlights the underlying problems in professional boxing quite clearly,” a user wrote. “Let’s assume, for a moment, that the journeyman had dropped the debutant with a strong amateur background with two illegal punches to the back of the head. Does anyone really believe that the referee, seeing the exact same, would have counted twice in that situation? Of course not.”

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The gap in skill level became apparent within the opening minute when Olaniyan dropped Bezouska with a right cross. On replay, the punch appears to land on the back of the Czech native’s head. However, he beat the count and resumed the fight. Moments later, after a brief exchange near the ropes, a similar shot from Olaniyan sent Bezouska to the canvas again. This time, however, the referee stepped in and waved off the contest. Olaniyan celebrated, and the crowd roared in approval.

If the reaction inside the area was emphatic, the mood online was far more critical. Footage of the stoppage quickly began circulating on social media, drawing sharp reactions from viewers.

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Adam Olaniyan vs. Jan Bezouska: Debut KO sparks online backlash

The sight of Bezouska falling after absorbing what appeared to be a shot to the back of the head angered one user. “That was pathetic. Where did they get that guy from? 😭,” they wrote. Matchmakers often look to ease prospects into the professional ranks against limited opposition. But matching a 20-year-old debutant with amateur pedigree against a 44-year-old with just two wins raised questions for critics.

A sarcastic note surfaced: “Beautiful punch to the back of the head. Thankfully, he is a UK fighter in the UK, and they don’t care.” Given the loud cheers inside the arena, some online viewed it as an instance where a questionable moment, even if only perceived, was embraced by the home crowd.

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But a few did not mince words. “(Whoever) made this mismatch should lose his, her, or its license.” “This was ridiculous,” wrote this fan. On paper, the matchup featured a young fighter with a strong amateur background against an opponent deep into his 40s. Even Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was contested under modified rules.

Though sounding critical, a more softened take came: “Even for his pro debut, that opponent was embarrassing, but job done for Olaniyan,” one wrote. If Olaniyan intends to climb the division, stiffer tests will inevitably follow.

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Some criticism extended beyond the fighters to the atmosphere itself: “Agree. This is embarrassing; can’t believe people were actually cheering for this nonsense.”

To be fair, fans inside an arena react to what unfolds in real time.

Still, applause for a knockdown that appeared potentially illegal will continue to fuel debate. Whether the bout receives further review remains unclear, but the discussion has already added a layer of controversy to an otherwise action-heavy card.