Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Friday marks the start of a new venture for boxing’s latest promotion. At the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Zuffa Boxing will make its debut with its first broadcast under the Paramount+ deal. Considering the involvement of Dana White and the backing of TKO and Riyadh Season, many expected the promotion to showcase a marquee name in its inaugural event. That may not be the case. The card will be headlined by two top-15 contenders who meet in a 10-round, non-title bout at 154 pounds.

The matchup could have dampened expectations. Yet the fight between 24-year-old Callum Walsh and Carlos Ocampo has fueled curiosity. Will Walsh extend his unbeaten streak, or can Ocampo finally break through with a win over a rising prospect? With contenders spread across several weight classes, fans and analysts are closely watching White’s first boxing event. Will the Walsh-Ocampo main event deliver on its promise and outline the template Zuffa could roll out in the months ahead? Ahead of the showdown, here’s a look at a few key statistics that could influence the outcome.

Predicting Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo: Who has better stats and a record?

The fight pairs an unbeaten up-and-comer with a battle-tested contender. What links Walsh and Ocampo, however, may be their punching power. The 30-year-old Ocampo, from Baja California, has fought professionally since 2012, including a layoff of nearly two years. He has competed in 41 bouts, suffering defeats to Errol Spence Jr., Sebastian Fundora, and Tim Tszyu.

Despite the hiatus and those losses, Ocampo has maintained a strong connect rate of 68 percent.

Cork-born Walsh, meanwhile, has been a pro since 2021. In four years, he has faced 15 opponents and remains unbeaten. With 11 stoppages, he owns a knockout-to-win rate of 73 percent.

Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Walsh and Ocampo appear closely matched physically. Ocampo stands 5-foot-11 (180 cm), an inch shorter than Walsh at 6 feet (183 cm). Walsh’s 72-inch (183-cm) reach is about an inch shorter than Ocampo’s 73 inches (185 cm).

In his last fight against Fernando Vargas, Walsh weighed 153.5 pounds. By comparison, while Ocampo’s weight for his last bout against Ricardo Banuelos is unavailable, he tipped the scales at 159.8 pounds when he faced Luis Enrique Montelongo in late February.

Fight prediction

Fans and oddsmakers favor Walsh, with Ocampo entering as a sizable underdog. Both fighters competed three times last year. While Walsh scored one knockout followed by two decision wins, Ocampo posted three stoppages. Even so, the betting lines lean toward the Irish prospect.

Confidence in Walsh’s outlook likely stems from his unbeaten record and higher profile. Despite a respectable resume, Ocampo has struggled to shake the knockout losses to Tszyu and Fundora. Likewise, he resumed fighting only last year after a two-year layoff, which followed a first-round stoppage by Tim Tszyu in the interim light middleweight title bout.

Walsh previously faced top prospect Fernando Vargas, drawing scrutiny for his performance. Still, picking up a win during the Canelo-Crawford weekend carried its own value, and he owns three appearances at Madison Square Garden.

A southpaw known for his aggression, Walsh targets the body and works behind a steady jab. He’s comfortable fighting in close and applying pressure early – a style that could put Ocampo on the back foot immediately.

But Ocampo can’t be dismissed. Though he has endured a rough stretch, his championship-level experience remains a factor. A classic Mexican pressure fighter, Ocampo may look to box while trading in spurts, testing Walsh’s composure.