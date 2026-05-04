Canelo Alvarez Addresses Surprise Exit Before David Benavidez’s TKO Win vs Zurdo Ramirez

Canelo Alvarez came. He saw. But instead of conquering, he left. He arrived at the T-Mobile Arena to strong fanfare. Still, the former undisputed champion headed out before the PBC-Amazon Prime card reached its main event – the headliner between David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.

Given the tension between him and Benavidez and their long-discussed potential matchup, his sudden exit quickly sparked rumors and suspicion. As he made his way out, a few persistent reporters finally cornered him, seeking an explanation for his early departure, and Canelo Alvarez gave a quick answer.

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“You’re leaving before the main event,” one asked. “You’re leaving before the main event. Why you…don’t want to stay…?”

Before they could finish, Alvarez responded, saying, “Yeah, I just came to see Jaime Munguia.”

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Though brief, the interaction unfolded as the former super middleweight title holder, accompanied by his wife and associates, walked backstage and exited.

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That moment stood out even more considering how the night had started for Canelo at the T-Mobile Arena.

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While David Benavidez headlined the card, the event, co-promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Sampson Boxing, featured a 12-round fight between Jaime Munguia and Armando Resendiz.

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Given the strained relations with Benavidez, there was little reason for Canelo to be at the venue. Yet, he showed up. He was there to support Munguia, who also happens to be his stablemate.

Canelo Alvarez leaves, David Benavidez keeps the pressure on

With Munguia challenging Resendiz for his WBA super middleweight title, the stakes were high. In that setting, the presence of a star like Canelo in your corner adds a clear lift.

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And the Mexican superstar delivered, getting up from his seat and cheering Munguia as the exchanges with Resendiz unfolded round by round.

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Later, Canelo celebrated as Munguia won, becoming a two-division champion.

He jumped into the ring, hugged his stablemate, and joined the celebration.

But he didn’t stay for what followed – Benavidez vs. Zurdo Ramirez.

His explanation may sound reasonable. Even so, how much diehard fans are willing to buy remains uncertain.

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Benavidez, for his part, kept his response measured. When a reporter asked about Canelo’s exit, he said, “I don’t really know what to say about that.”

Moments earlier, after stopping Zurdo decisively, Benavidez had already made his intentions clear, calling out Canelo and Dmitry Bivol.

“I just want to give the fans what they want to see. I seen Canelo in the building,” he said, drawing a strong reaction from the crowd.

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“Hey, do let me just ask the fans this,” Benavidez continued. “Do you guys want to see Canelo versus David Benavidez? “

The response from the spectators was loud and immediate.

“Enough said. Enough said. That means we can’t leave that fight on the table. I respect Canelo; he’s a great champion, but I’m a great champion, too. Let’s do it.”

A more practical angle followed when Jim Gray asked whether a fight with Canelo was still realistic. With the win over Zurdo, Benavidez became a three-division champion.

After taking over at 200 pounds, would he step down to face Canelo at 168 pounds or at a catchweight? Benavidez pointed in another direction.

“I’m championing at 200 and 175,” he told Gray. “So, they want to either come get it at 175. Let’s get 175.”

That shift makes a matchup against unified champion Dmitry Bivol more realistic.

The sequence now raises a bigger question. While Benavidez continues to push for the fight fans want, Canelo, who is reportedly finalizing a deal with Christian M’billi for his September return, appears to be moving in a different direction. And the gap between expectation and reality may only be widening.