Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford’s Ex-Opponents Predict Their Winner for $200M Superfight

For those struggling to rein in their excitement, the score stands at 8 – 7 in Canelo’s favor, according to ‘Boxing Insider.’ For sure, curiosity must have replaced the early fervor gripping the boxing world. After all, the fight is still a month away. On September 13, at Allegiant Stadium, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will finally face off. So what’s the score about? Eight figures from boxing, fighters, trainers, and promoters predicted a big win for Canelo. Seven sided with Crawford.
It’s a tough call. Canelo Alvarez rules at 168 pounds. Terence Crawford, climbing two divisions, is entering his territory. On paper, that gives the Mexican the edge. But those who know understand Crawford is a different beast. He’s unlike anyone Canelo has faced in his career. So amid all the heated predictions, Fight Hub TV added a twist: why not ask the men who’ve actually shared the ring with both? The results are as intriguing as the matchup itself.
Khan warns: size matters; Porter counters: skills do
It began with none other than Amir Khan. Six years ago, the Olympic silver medalist and former world champion fought Terence Crawford for the welterweight title. Three years earlier, he had challenged Canelo for the middleweight crown. So when Fight Hub TV’s Marcos Villegas asked for his take, Khan was visibly torn. He admires Crawford. Khan even called him the best fighter in the world. Still, he warned.
“I highly respect and say pound for pound the best fighter is, uh, Crawford by far, and he beats anyone. But when you start putting weight on and you go up a weight and you fight these guys like Canelo, even though Canelo might be now getting a little bit older and it might be slowing down a little bit, he’s still going to be very dangerous,” Khan explained.
In sharp contrast, Shawn Porter sounded more relaxed. To him, Crawford vs. Canelo looked far more competitive than most expect. He dismissed the obsession with size and pointed instead to Crawford’s intelligence, speed, and adaptability. Canelo, he noted, hasn’t looked like his prime self in recent years. Since Crawford already trains near super middleweight, Porter argued the size gap is overstated.
The most surprising view came from Errol Spence Jr.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: A few others who felt the punches
The former unified welterweight champion hasn’t fought since his crushing loss to Crawford two years ago. Yet, he backed his old rival: “I will definitely be going for Crawford. I think if anybody can pull it off, he can pull it off,” he said.
One of Crawford’s milestone wins came in 2018 against Jeff Horn. Their welterweight clash at the MGM Grand ended in a ninth-round knockout, stripping the Australian of his world title. In Horn’s frank view, Crawford’s ring intelligence, accuracy, and knack for making opponents walk into shots could give him a genuine chance. Even against a bigger Canelo.
Another strong voice came from Egidijus ‘Mean Machine’ Kavaliauskas, who fought Crawford in 2019. The bout ended his world championship hopes. Still, like many, the Lithuanian leaned toward the Nebraskan southpaw. Just as Usyk showed against bigger heavyweights, skill can outweigh size. So, Crawford’s timing, accuracy, and IQ, combined with smart, functional weight gain, make the upset possible.
Finally, it was Crawford’s most recent opponent, Israil Madrimov, who weighed in. Speaking through a translator, the former interim champion, still recovering from back-to-back defeats, told Marcos Villegas that Crawford has all the tools. Still, he warned that gaining too much weight could backfire. “If Terence is Terrence, if he’s not going to gain weight, if he’s just going to be himself and weigh in at under the 68 limit, you know, and just just just just be himself, I see it as a 50/50 fight.”
And there you have it. Most of the fighters interviewed had shared the ring with Crawford. However, their insights indirectly highlight the narrative surrounding Canelo’s chances.
So, whose opinion resonates more with you?
