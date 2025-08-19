Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford’s Ex-Opponents Predict Their Winner for $200M Superfight

For those struggling to rein in their excitement, the score stands at 8 – 7 in Canelo’s favor, according to ‘Boxing Insider.’ For sure, curiosity must have replaced the early fervor gripping the boxing world. After all, the fight is still a month away. On September 13, at Allegiant Stadium, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will finally face off. So what’s the score about? Eight figures from boxing, fighters, trainers, and promoters predicted a big win for Canelo. Seven sided with Crawford.

It’s a tough call. Canelo Alvarez rules at 168 pounds. Terence Crawford, climbing two divisions, is entering his territory. On paper, that gives the Mexican the edge. But those who know understand Crawford is a different beast. He’s unlike anyone Canelo has faced in his career. So amid all the heated predictions, Fight Hub TV added a twist: why not ask the men who’ve actually shared the ring with both? The results are as intriguing as the matchup itself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Khan warns: size matters; Porter counters: skills do

It began with none other than Amir Khan. Six years ago, the Olympic silver medalist and former world champion fought Terence Crawford for the welterweight title. Three years earlier, he had challenged Canelo for the middleweight crown. So when Fight Hub TV’s Marcos Villegas asked for his take, Khan was visibly torn. He admires Crawford. Khan even called him the best fighter in the world. Still, he warned.

AD

via Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX vs Jermell Charlo USA – Weigh-in ceremony Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX during the weigh-in ceremony prior to the Boxing fight against Jermell Charlo USA, at the T-Mobile Arena Explanade on September 29, 2023. brbr Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX durante la ceremonia de pesaje previo a la pelea de Box contra Jermell Charlo USA, en la Explanada del Arena T-Mobile el 29 de septiembre de 2023. LAS VEGAS NEVADA ESTADOS UNIDOS PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxMEXxCHNxRUS Copyright: xDavidxLeahx 20230929183529_BOX_2023_ALV_CHA_WEIGH_ALVAREZ44.

“I highly respect and say pound for pound the best fighter is, uh, Crawford by far, and he beats anyone. But when you start putting weight on and you go up a weight and you fight these guys like Canelo, even though Canelo might be now getting a little bit older and it might be slowing down a little bit, he’s still going to be very dangerous,” Khan explained.

In sharp contrast, Shawn Porter sounded more relaxed. To him, Crawford vs. Canelo looked far more competitive than most expect. He dismissed the obsession with size and pointed instead to Crawford’s intelligence, speed, and adaptability. Canelo, he noted, hasn’t looked like his prime self in recent years. Since Crawford already trains near super middleweight, Porter argued the size gap is overstated.

The most surprising view came from Errol Spence Jr.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: A few others who felt the punches

The former unified welterweight champion hasn’t fought since his crushing loss to Crawford two years ago. Yet, he backed his old rival: “I will definitely be going for Crawford. I think if anybody can pull it off, he can pull it off,” he said.

via Imago July 29, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: Action between WBC, WBA and IBF unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. 28-1 22KOs white black & red and WBO champion Terence ÃËBudÃ Crawford 40-0 31KOs gray in a bout for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world. Crawford won the fight by TKO in the 9th round in a sensational performance that say him drop Spence to the canvas multiple times. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAd151 20230729_znp_d151_040 Copyright: xAdamxDelGiudicex

One of Crawford’s milestone wins came in 2018 against Jeff Horn. Their welterweight clash at the MGM Grand ended in a ninth-round knockout, stripping the Australian of his world title. In Horn’s frank view, Crawford’s ring intelligence, accuracy, and knack for making opponents walk into shots could give him a genuine chance. Even against a bigger Canelo.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another strong voice came from Egidijus ‘Mean Machine’ Kavaliauskas, who fought Crawford in 2019. The bout ended his world championship hopes. Still, like many, the Lithuanian leaned toward the Nebraskan southpaw. Just as Usyk showed against bigger heavyweights, skill can outweigh size. So, Crawford’s timing, accuracy, and IQ, combined with smart, functional weight gain, make the upset possible.

Finally, it was Crawford’s most recent opponent, Israil Madrimov, who weighed in. Speaking through a translator, the former interim champion, still recovering from back-to-back defeats, told Marcos Villegas that Crawford has all the tools. Still, he warned that gaining too much weight could backfire. “If Terence is Terrence, if he’s not going to gain weight, if he’s just going to be himself and weigh in at under the 68 limit, you know, and just just just just be himself, I see it as a 50/50 fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And there you have it. Most of the fighters interviewed had shared the ring with Crawford. However, their insights indirectly highlight the narrative surrounding Canelo’s chances.

So, whose opinion resonates more with you?