Canelo Alvarez Eyes Another Riyadh Season Fight Despite Potential Cancellation Amid Houthi Attacks

Canelo Alvarez‘s resolve in the face of adversity was once again on display recently. Since losing his title to Terence Crawford in September last year, he has been sidelined largely due to an elbow injury. Now, as he returns to face Christian Mbilli for the WBC super middleweight championship, uncertainty surrounds the fight amid reports of Houthi attacks and rising regional tensions. Amid those concerns, Canelo remains committed to honoring a deal he made with Turki Alalshikh‘s Riyadh Season more than a year ago.

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“I’m going to talk to Turki to see what’s next,’ Speaking to Mike Coppinger, Canelo said. “But I want to fight quick like in February, something like that. And then we’ll see…because I have two fights left in Riyadh. So this one and the other one. So I want to fight this one in Riyadh and then in February the next one and then we’ll see what’s next.”

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Canelo’s reply addressed Coppinger’s question about whether he planned to fight just once a year, a concern Canelo had raised in recent interviews. However, the question of his fighting schedule traces back to the deal he struck with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season.

In February 2025, the former world champion signed a four-fight deal with the Saudi power broker and his organization. The agreement followed a proposed matchup with YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul. The first fight under the deal took place on May 3, 2025, when Canelo defeated William Scull to become undisputed champion at 168-pounds for the second time.

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The fight against Crawford on September 13, 2025, was the second fight under the deal. Canelo lost by unanimous decision and remained sidelined after undergoing elbow surgery. The upcoming fight against Mbilli is the third bout under the agreement, leaving him with only one more bout to fulfill the contract.

Betting odds indicate that Canelo is entering the fight as the favorite. So it’s likely once he becomes a champion again, the Mexican star may look to complete the Riyadh Season deal as soon as possible, leaving him free to decide his next move in the final leg of his hugely acclaimed career.

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Canelo has reportedly said he expects to have about four to five fights before he finally calls it a career. He has also discussed his farewell fight, saying he would like it to take place in front of a home crowd at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca.

Imago September 14, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ 62-2-2-39KOs of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico defeats EDGAR BERLANGA 22-1-17KOs of Brooklyn, NY by a unanimous decision 118-109, 117-110, 118-109 during PBC on Prime boxing at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240914_zsp_o117_127 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Reports that the Mbilli fight will be shown free on regular over-the-air television in Mexico may also reflect an effort to reach a wider audience.

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Beyond Canelo’s career plans, the uncertainty surrounding the regional situation raises questions about whether the October 31 fight will proceed as scheduled, even as preparations continue.

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“🚨🇸🇦 NEW: The General Entertainment Authority is considering canceling all ‘Riyadh Season’ events following recent Houthi attacks,” the Politics Global post read.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli: Will rising tensions threaten the Riyadh fight?

Canelo’s own promotion company is leading the event, while The Ring and Riyadh Season are also involved with DAZN serving as the principal broadcast partner. Given the reports concerning Riyadh Season, questions could also arise about the October 31 event.

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News outlets have been reporting hostilities in the region for weeks. As tensions rise, questions have resurfaced over whether the event should go ahead as planned.

Oscar De La Hoya, an outspoken critic of both Canelo and Turki Alalshikh, recently questioned whether the organizers were prioritizing the revenue from the Riyadh fight over human life.

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The criticism followed a post by Turki Alalshikh, who said Canelo had personally assured him that the fight would go ahead as planned.

“Canelo reached out and told me he’ll still fight in Riyadh this October, no matter what happens. He fears nothing. My country is home to the two Holy Mosques, land of peace, safety, rich civilization, deep history, and kind-hearted people. “Thank you to everyone who checked in and showed support. Hard times reveal true friends.🙏🏻❤️🥊,” his tweet read.

Although the fight with Crawford also underwent changes to its date and venue, Canelo has never before faced this level of scrutiny over a scheduled event because of political turmoil.

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A historical example of a major boxing event held amid political and security concerns was the 1974 fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Kinshasa, the capital of Zaire.

In Canelo’s case, more than 12 months have passed since his last fight. Following surgery, he recovered and resumed intense training at Oleksandr Usyk’s facility in Spain. The choice of training camp may have something to do with helping him adjust to the Riyadh time zone.

Given the situation and the schedule Canelo has outlined, he may be eager to complete the title fight against Mbilli and move on to the next bout. However, whether the regional situation will affect his plans remains uncertain.