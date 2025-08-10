Canelo Alvarez Gets Concerning $200M Fight Update as Terence Crawford Camp Hits Back at Critics

It’s heart-pounding. The thump growing stronger with each passing day. Perhaps the last time such anticipation gripped boxing was in 2015, when Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao clashed. The sport had waited nearly a decade to witness a showdown of that magnitude, one destined for the history books. Now, a fight of similar stature is set for September 13. On that day, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, Terence Crawford will challenge Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title. A battle between pound-for-pound greats.

Needless to say, amid the excitement and frenzy, the fight has also drawn its share of criticism. Most of it centers on Crawford’s decision to move up two weight classes. Some believe that for the Nebraskan southpaw, who turns 38 just two weeks after the bout, it’s primarily about the payday. A career-high purse that could bring him a step closer to retirement. There are enough examples that fuel this narrative. Still, Crawford retains strong support from his diehard fans, who believe he will step into the ring to cement his legacy. To that end, he is leaving no stone unturned.

Renowned boxing insider and matchmaker Rick Glaser shared some key updates from his sources. “In talking to those around @TerenceCrawford, he’s preparing for Canelo like no other fight he’s ever had,” his post on X began. Crawford is confident he will win, but he is not being loud or boastful about it. Instead, he is keeping his approach humble and low-key.

What’s even more significant is that Crawford’s work ethic and attitude are inspiring the other fighters training alongside him in camp. “And in Crawford fashion, he’s inspiring the other fighters in the camp,” Glaser said before adding, “That’s boxing the Terence Crawford way.”

Rick Glaser appeared confident. He dismissed the notion that Crawford might show up merely to collect a paycheck and not genuinely try to win. Something similar to what many believe Jermell Charlo did in his fight against Canelo. “So for those that think Crawford is coming to survive ala Jermell Charlo, just looking to pick up the big bag, that’s not the case,” he stated.

Certainly, no one equates Terence Crawford with Jermell Charlo. Or, for that matter, with anyone else. For a fighter of his stature, who commands immense respect, this fight is about legacy.

Everything about this fight screams Terence Crawford

Sure, the idea of fighting Canelo Alvarez began as just that – an idea. But now that it is materializing into a match just around the corner, it speaks volumes about how seriously Terence Crawford takes his career. Appearing on Piers Morgan’s ‘Uncensored’ alongside Canelo, Crawford minced no words in stating his intentions. “I can’t imagine thinking about getting beat. That’s not something that I think about. I never like to think about losing.”

And like Rick Glaser, many believe Crawford can do the unthinkable. Hand Canelo the third ‘L’ of his career. Acknowledging his bias toward Crawford winning the match, former two-division champion and now leading analyst and commentator Tim Bradley criticized Canelo for his last outing against William Scull while offering equal praise for Crawford.

“I’m biased. I don’t even want to. Don’t listen to me. I’m just letting y’all know, don’t listen. I’m biased, but I’m just saying Canelo couldn’t catch that chicken, that chicken he was up against. How the hell do you think he’s going to catch Crawford, one of the best and most skillful fighters in the game?” Bradley commented.

There’s a reason Terence Crawford is taking such a huge risk. Simply stepping into the ring to survive long enough for a paycheck is certainly not one of them. More poignantly, he has more to lose in defeat than Canelo would gain from a win.

