Canelo Alvarez’s Comeback Faces Uncertainty After Blasts Reported Near Saudi Arabia’s Capital, Riyadh

Canelo Alvarez‘s attempt to become a three-time super middleweight champion faces a major hurdle now. A two-time undisputed champion in the weight class, Canelo wants to claim Christian Mbilli‘s WBC belt as he enters the final stretch of his career. However, escalating conflict in Saudi Arabia, where Alvarez and Mbilli are scheduled to meet on October 31, poses a significant threat to his world championship dreams.

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Reacting to The Spectator Index’s update that reported blasts near Riyadh, Dan Canobbio wrote, “They’d be crazy to stage Canelo-Mbilli in Saudi.”

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A notice from the United States Embassy and Consulates in Saudi Arabia provided further details on the situation in the Middle Eastern nation.

“Due to the ongoing security situation in Saudi Arabia and the potential for aerial drone or missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Mission strongly encourages all U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of national alerts released by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense,” it read.

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The update prompted a well-known boxing analyst to speculate whether Canelo vs. Mbilli will be shifted to Las Vegas on November 21.

Questions surrounding Canelo’s October 31 meeting with the WBC super middleweight champion have centered on Saudi Arabia’s security environment and the lingering event logistics. With regional hostilities escalating, reports suggested Riyadh could become untenable.

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The Canelo-Mbilli fight has already faced scrutiny over the timing of its VADA testing program.

Reports in late September suggested that SELA had not yet funded or formally initiated bout-specific testing, leaving only weeks before the October 31 fight. Reportedly, both fighters were subsequently enrolled, resolving the immediate issue. Still, the shortened testing period drew scrutiny.

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If it gets postponed again, then it will be the second delay to the Canelo-Mbilli clash. The fight was initially scheduled for September 12, but family matters prevented Canelo from starting camp as planned. The former champion wanted to prioritize his family before resuming training.

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For Canelo, it could be the first time the former undisputed champion has been facing a situation where his fight could be moved because of an active conflict. He has experienced other venue changes, including the 2025 Terence Crawford fight, but those were driven by scheduling and venue considerations rather than any hostilities.

Still, that does not mean the sport has never faced such situations.

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Beyond Canelo Alvarez: When boxing’s biggest fights were forced off course

Boxing has seen several major events disrupted by circumstances beyond fighters’ control. Most recently, Anthony Joshua’s July 2026 bout with Kristian Prenga was reportedly shifted Riyadh to Jeddah amid regional instability, although the organizers did not publicly state that the conflict was the reason for the move.

Earlier examples show that political circumstances are not the only source of disruption.

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The 1974 Rumble in the Jungle stayed in Kinshasa despite Zaire’s turbulent political environment, while Teofimo Lopez’s 2021 clash with George Kambosos Jr. endured repeated changes because of COVID-19, quarantine rules, scheduling conflicts, and promotional problems before finally landing in New York.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict reportedly resulted in cancellations, postponements, and sanctioning restrictions rather than a major professional fight being successfully relocated to a neutral venue. A planned RCC Boxing Promotions card in Yekaterinburg, including Magomed Kurbanov’s fight with Patrick Teixeira, was reportedly postponed amid new restrictions rather than permanently abandoned.

In amateur boxing, the IBA reportedly canceled international events in Russia and Belarus and initially appeared to have restricted athletes from those countries, although those measures were later reversed.

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The potential venue change could also affect Canelo’s preparations.

The former world champion had based much of his preparation in Gandia, Spain, training at Oleksandr Usyk’s facility alongside Eddy Reynoso. The move was designed in part to ease the adjustment to Saudi Arabia’s time zone after Canelo struggled with the schedule before facing William Scull in 2025. Gandia is only about one to two hours behind Riyadh, allowing him to gradually shift his routine.

If the fight does get postponed to November in Las Vegas, the delay could lead to frustration and disrupt the training process, as happened in Muhammad Ali’s case when he fought George Foreman. Their fight was originally scheduled for September 25 (September 24 in the U.S. time zone).

But it had to be shifted to October 30 after Foreman injured himself. The delay reportedly triggered boredom, frustration, and psychological strain, particularly for Foreman.

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In Las Vegas, Canelo will be closer to home, amid a familiar environment. But whether the delay could lead to irritability as he gets closer to another world-title opportunity remains to be seen. The situation remains uncertain, especially when most view him as the odds-on favorite to win.

Mbilli’s situation matters, too. What happens if he raises objections to the renewed date and location? A Cameroon-born French fighter, Mbilli is largely based out of Montreal, Canada. Like Canelo, he could have a straightforward trip to Las Vegas.

But the question is, will he agree, particularly when he knows Sin City will attract a massive Latino/Hispanic crowd who will root for Canelo.