Canelo Alvarez Upset as Terence Crawford’s Career Decision Rules Out $200M Payout

Canelo is disappointed. He’s unhappy that Terence Crawford, who just months ago inflicted his third and perhaps most significant professional loss, decided to step away from boxing. Only Canelo can offer a clarification on what bothers him. Despite the defeat, he reportedly made around $150 million against Crawford’s $50 million purse. So does the loss of yet another mammoth payout trouble him, or is it only about legacy, setting his record straight?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Canelo Alvarez has been recovering from elbow surgery that followed his loss to Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium. While he aims for a comeback potentially by the Mexican Independence Day weekend, and with no rematch coming against Crawford, who announced retirement early in December last year, suspense over his next opponents remains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canelo Alvarez breaks silence on Terence Crawford’s exit

During an interview with Ring Magazine CEO Rick ‘Verzace’ Reeno, Canelo addressed Crawford’s unexpected retirement. Reeno asked, “Was there any part of you that got upset when he announced retirement and you said, “Oh, I gave you the opportunity. Now you’re not going to give me the opportunity back.”

Canelo acknowledged, “Yeah, of course.” What makes him sad is that he always made it a point to give proper credit. In that regard, he’s appreciated Crawford’s efforts even when he suffered defeat. So he felt that they needed to run it back again. Especially after the fight where he seemed distant and unfocused, or simply outboxed, Canelo told Crawford that he expects a rematch since he didn’t perform well.

“I need to make this fight happen again. And it’s going to be different,” he said. So given he received all the credit for the win, Crawford should have honored him with a second fight. However, he seemed resigned to the fact that the Nebraskan native has retired for good and that a return doesn’t seem imminent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Boxing: Canelo vs Crawford Sep 13, 2025 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Canelo Alvarez black/gold trunks and Terence Crawford black/red trunks box during their super middleweight title bout at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 20250913_aa9_jca_065

“We need to accept that and move forward,” Canelo said. “I want to fight for our world champions again with the world champions again, and that’s it. But I think the rematch will be perfect for everyone for boxing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Considering that he will turn 36 this year, Canelo’s sentiments are understandable.

Why Canelo is chasing Crawford again, and what stands in the way

He suffered defeats to Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry before. But most fans and pundits excused the setbacks. Mayweather is an all-time great, and Canelo was still sharpening his skills when he met the boxing phenom. Likewise, in Bivol, he met a highly tactical opponent on unfamiliar ground, especially since the fight followed a spate of bouts that saw him become the super middleweight’s undisputed champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

But nothing comes to mind where Canelo could defend himself against the loss he suffered to Crawford.

The switch-hitter climbed up two weight classes and waited patiently, staying outside the ring for close to a year after his last fight before stepping in against Canelo. Yet despite the challenge, he delivered a dominant showing that left everyone impressed. Even in areas where Canelo was supposed to enjoy the upper hand, Crawford demonstrated his superiority and claimed a convincing victory.

The decisive nature of the defeats is what disturbs Canelo. If only he could face Crawford again, and with a better game plan and tactics, he hoped to inflict the American’s first professional loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

But his dream will likely remain unfulfilled. With newly elevated WBC champion Christian M’billi appearing as the frontrunner, discussion about Canelo’s potential matchups is already building. Moreover, it sounds more practical that he turns active with initial fights to enable him to get back in the win column, win a title or two, and perhaps by that time, if Crawford changes his mind, call him out for a rematch.

Facing a boxer like Crawford immediately when he’s just recovered from a loss and injury may appear the most foolish decision even for someone like Canelo.