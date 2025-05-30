Canelo Makes a Promise to Son as Retirement Talk Looms Before Terence Crawford Fight

Canelo Alvarez is preparing for the big fight. On September 13, he has a rendezvous with Terence Crawford. It’s a big-time legacy maker that could potentially cement his place in boxing history. As far as the money is concerned, that box has already been ticked. The Mexican superstar is poised to receive a career-high payout that some estimates suggest could be anywhere between $100 and $150 million.

Win or lose, where does that leave the super middleweight king? Undisputed championship, a clash with another boxing great, and a mind-boggling fortune. With some reports claiming he could become boxing’s next billionaire, Canelo doesn’t have much left in the sport to achieve. So, where does he go from here? Though he has to honor the four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, in light of his recent decline in form, whispers that the world champion might as well hang up the gloves have surfaced. Now, in the midst of this uncertain landscape, a new video has emerged. In a tender moment, Canelo is seen speaking to and encouraging his son, Saul Adiel Álvarez Jr. Given his message, a few might connect the dots about what he could pursue after boxing.

Canelo Alvarez: Time may pass, but my presence never will

Looking at his son, who proudly draped his WBC belt on his shoulder, Canelo said, “If you want to be a boxer, a wrestler, a golfer, a driver, a footballer, or whatever you want to be, as long as it makes you happy. I’ll always support you. I’ll always be there for you. No matter what you want to be, I’ll be there to support you.” As the junior nodded, his legendary father added, “All I want is for you to be happy with what you do. If it makes you happy, then go for it….I’ll be there to support you, okay?” That Canelo is a dedicated family man who dotes on his wife and children is fairly well-known.

So away from boxing’s routine hustle and bustle, the rigorous training schedule, and all the pre- and post-fight engagement, Canelo probably foresees a future where he could finally have some free time to focus and help his children realize their dreams.

The latest video seems to portend where Canelo ultimately sees himself once he’s done with boxing.

The next chapter awaits

Come July 18, Canelo will turn 35. The upcoming match against Terence Crawford will be his 68th professional outing. By boxing standards, that’s as much punishment a body can bear. Given how the recent fight against William Scull unfolded, during an interview with the Ring, Eddie Hearn, who previously promoted Canelo, opined, “I think the Crawford fight will be his last fight.”

Reflecting on the deal with Riyadh Season, the Matchroom boss clarified that he hasn’t received any intimation or information in that regard from Canelo or anyone else. “But after watching that Scull fight — and don’t get me wrong, Scull was unbelievably negative — after Crawford, what is there to do?” Hearn asked before adding, “Do you wanna go to England and have a fight? Yeah, I guess that could appeal to [him]. But I don’t know. I just think Father Time, the body, the mojo—I don’t know.”

In fact, it wouldn’t surprise him at all if Canelo ‘didn’t fight Crawford’ at all.

To many, that could be reading too much into it. Why should Canelo consider retirement when everything’s going for him? What happens to the unfinished business with Bivol or Benavidez? A few might ask. There’s plenty of money to be made from those fights as well.

Nonetheless, it’s a big question boxing will confront one day: what happens when a star like Canelo finally moves out? Who will replace him?

