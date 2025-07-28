Canelo’s Blunt Verdict on Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol Leaves No Room for Debate

Clips of Canelo Alvarez jogging alone recently went viral. With just six weeks to go before he meets Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, the undisputed champion has officially kicked off his training camp. He knows he has to give it everything. Perhaps never before has he faced an opponent quite like Crawford. Formidable despite moving up two weight classes, and equally gifted in both technique and power. A win against a fellow pound-for-pound star could elevate Canelo’s legacy to the realm of all-time greatness.

But a loss, especially at this stage of his career, as he potentially approaches the twilight of his prime, could set him back significantly. It would echo the period after his first defeat to the legendary Floyd Mayweather and his later loss to another future Hall of Famer, Dmitry Bivol. Only this time, the road to recovery could be steeper. And if his recent interview is any indication, the Mexican icon hasn’t forgotten those past setbacks.

Ring Magazine recently shared footage of Canelo Alvarez rating some of his past opponents. While he spoke candidly about the strengths of several fighters he had defeated, his demeanor noticeably shifted when the names of Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol came up.

The first name on the list was none other than ‘Triple G’ Gennady Golovkin. Canelo and Golovkin thrilled fans with three unforgettable bouts. The first ended in a controversial draw, but Canelo emerged victorious in the next two. Without hesitation, he gave Golovkin a perfect ten. “Because he’s a complete fighter. strong and has everything, good boxing IQ,” Canelo explained. Next came Dmitry Bivol. Canelo again gave a full score of ten, acknowledging that the Russian-Kyrgyz light heavyweight champion also ‘has everything.’

He also reflected on Erislandy Lara. An early and difficult opponent. Their fight was razor-close, with Lara’s elusive, southpaw style giving Canelo plenty of trouble. Finally, Floyd Mayweather’s name appeared. Canelo paused for a moment, then smiled sheepishly. “10/10,” he replied with a sheepish smile. “You know, I don’t need to explain,” he added.

Needless to say, most of the fans who responded to the post praised Canelo for his honest assessments.

Two lessons, one legend: Canelo Alvarez’s defining moments

In truth, Canelo didn’t need to say much at all. Hardcore boxing fans remember what happened in 2013, when a masterful Floyd Mayweather delivered a boxing clinic and schooled a young, rising Canelo. Yet Canelo’s humility deserves recognition. Unlike many champions who trumpet their achievements, he, a veteran of 67 professional fights, understands that his losses helped shape both his career and his legacy. Many believe it was that loss to Mayweather that ignited the hunger in him to pursue true greatness.

For the next nine years, Canelo remained undefeated. He moved up weight classes and claimed a light heavyweight title before he became the undisputed super middleweight champion for the first time. But his second bout at 175 pounds, against Dmitry Bivol, served as a rude awakening. There were still lessons to be learned.

Bivol, while not as slick or elusive as Mayweather, is still one of boxing’s most technical craftsmen. His command of distance, sharp jab, and ability to fight both on the outside and inside made the difference that night.

Now, in just six weeks, Canelo faces another ring technician in Bud Crawford. As a seasoned and studious fighter, Canelo will no doubt have learned from the past. But against a cerebral and adaptable opponent like Crawford, even the smallest error could prove costly.

Do Canelo’s skills match Crawford’s ring IQ?