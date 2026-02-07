Caroline Dubois Eyes Ronda Rousey, Williams Sisters-Esque Legacy for Women’s Boxing

Ten days after she joined Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Caroline Dubois stepped in for her title defense. On the Paul-AJ card, she faced Camilla Panatta. And now, four months later, on April 5, she takes another step forward, unifying the lightweight division with a fight against champion Terri Harper. For Daniel Dubois’ younger sister, her ambitions needed momentum, and MVP seems to have provided it.

But for the London-born champion who turned 25 a month ago, that’s only the beginning. While she headlines MVP’s inaugural card under the partnership with Sky Sports, Caroline Dubois wants to build a legacy that matches that of some of the most renowned women athletes across sports.

Caroline Dubois maps out her rise in women’s boxing

Dubois weighed up her future at the kickoff press conference for the upcoming event at the historic Olympia in London. A reporter asked how important it is to her personally that MVP is prioritizing the UK and possibly bringing Sky Sports back into the picture, especially in light of her long-term goal of becoming undisputed.

To Dubois, that was a major moment. Considering that she started her career with Sky Sports, such a move meant a lot to her, she emphasized. What mattered even more was how it fit into the broader picture for women’s boxing. Despite the ups and downs it has faced, with stars like Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields leading the way, she felt the sport currently sits in a strong position.

However, she argued that it still needs a new headline figure to push it forward. “But I feel like we need another face to come through and just push it right to where it needs to be,” she said before adding, “And I think it only takes one person.”

Imago Caroline Dubois attends The BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards 2019 at Television Centre, White City, London, England, UK on Sunday 24 November 2019. Picture by Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon.

To support that point, Dubois drew analogies with other sports. Ronda Rousey elevated women’s MMA. Venus and Serena Williams transformed tennis. So she felt she could spark a similar shift in boxing. “I think you’re going to see that athlete again through me with women’s boxing, and my intention is to push the sport,” Dubois stated.

Setting aside legacy talk, Dubois said she also feels responsible for delivering the entertainment side of the sport.

Can Caroline Dubois back it up? The Harper fight could tell the story

Her comments made clear that the part where she spoke about engaging fans sounded more immediate than her references to Rousey and the Williams sisters. Replacing figures like Rousey and the Williams siblings would be a tall order in a sport as competitive as boxing.

Still, it is not beyond Dubois’ reach. Coming off a strong amateur pedigree that included a gold medal at the Beijing Youth Olympics, Dubois made her professional debut just four years ago. Though she holds a world title, she has competed in only 13 bouts so far.

Now compare that to the resumes of Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano.

More importantly, to reach the level where she becomes the defining figure in women’s boxing, Caroline Dubois will need to take on major challenges, which means fighting recognizable names. In the current landscape, there are plenty of such opportunities. One is already brewing, as Dubois’ rivalry with champion Alycia Baumgardner has gained considerable traction.

“It’s just getting personal, because she (Baumgardner) is saying she is the best, and I’m saying I’m the best! Only one person can be right!” Dubois said at the presser.

For now, that climb begins with the upcoming fight against a formidable opponent like Terri Harper. If she squeezes past the three-division champion’s challenge, her claims about women’s boxing will only grow stronger.