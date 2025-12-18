Caroline Dubois vs. Camilla Panatta Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

“You’re looking at the face of women’s boxing, the baddest woman on the planet, and I can’t wait to show that on Friday,” said one of Most Valuable Promotions’ newest signees, world champion and Daniel Dubois’ sister, Caroline Dubois. The warning shot came during the media workout for her upcoming title defense against Camilla Panatta.

Caroline Dubois will meet her new challenger on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua fight. With millions expected to watch her bout on Netflix, the 24-year-old amateur standout wants to make the most of the opportunity. She is aiming to deliver a statement win. “I think you’re going to see Caroline Dubois and what she brings, and that’s excitement,” Dubois promised. But is it really that easy, as she makes it appear? Her 34-year-old rival from Latina, Italy, isn’t traveling to Miami to serve as a stepping stone for a rising star.

Predicting Caroline Dubois vs. Camilla Panatta: Who has better stats and a record?

Both Dubois and Camilla Panatta began their boxing journeys just a year apart. The Italian made her professional debut in 2021 and has so far competed in 11 bouts, suffering two losses. One of her fights ended in a draw. Only one of her eight wins came via knockout. As a result, her knockout-to-win ratio stands at a modest 13%.

Matching her in terms of fight quantity, Dubois stands ahead qualitatively. With 45% of her 11 wins ending inside the distance and one bout resulting in a draw, the English champion remains unbeaten.

Caroline Dubois vs. Camilla Panatta: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

While reach details for Daniel Dubois’ sister are unavailable, records show she stands 5 feet 5½ inches (166 centimeters) tall. This makes her two inches shorter than her Italian opponent, who measures 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimeters). Camilla Panatta has a recorded reach of 63.8 inches (162 centimeters).

Earlier in March, when she defended her title against Bo Mi Re Shin, Caroline Dubois weighed 133.5 pounds. Meanwhile, weigh-in details from Panatta’s recent fights are unavailable, making it difficult to draw any conclusions.

Fight prediction

For most fans and pundits, Caroline Dubois vs. Camilla Panatta appears to be a one-sided affair. Entering the contest as a heavy underdog, the Italian challenger has not inspired much confidence that she can seriously trouble Dubois.

A combination of age, record, and power likely explains the skepticism surrounding Panatta’s chances.

That said, Dubois herself is not coming off a string of dominant victories. Her last two fights, against Jessica Camara and Re Shin, were closely contested. Still, with the aim of impressing her new promoters, the American audience, and viewers watching on Netflix, Dubois is expected to apply early pressure and stop Panatta in the opening rounds.

Do you think Camilla Panatta has the wherewithal to pull off an upset tomorrow night? Let us know.