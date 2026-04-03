Chantelle Cameron vs. Michaela Kotaskova Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Mikaela Mayer’s decision to focus on the undisputed title at 147 pounds led her to vacate the WBO title at light middleweight. That move created an unusual scenario where, instead of the top two contenders, those positioned below will now fight for the title. Tomorrow, as the MVP-Sky Sports boxing event at Kensington builds toward its grand finale, the situation surrounding the WBO at 154 pounds will finally be resolved.

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On the main card, former undisputed champion and now WBO’s 3rd-ranked contender Chantelle Cameron will close out the debate for the vacant title by facing Czechia’s Michaela Kotaskova. Beyond the belt itself, the bout carries added intrigue. It will reportedly consist of 10 rounds of 3 minutes instead of the standard 2 minutes regulated for women’s boxing. That detail draws attention to the matchup, especially after Cameron expressed interest in a face-off against rival Katie Taylor, who plans to retire this year. What remains to be seen, however, is whether Kotaskova’s approach disrupts the rhythm of the fight and affects Cameron’s game plan once the action begins.

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Who has better stats and record?

Though the contrast still helps frame the matchup, experience is a category where no direct comparison can be made between Cameron and Kotaskova. An amateur standout, the Englishwoman remains one of the most prominent figures in modern women’s boxing. Active since 2017, she has held titles in two weight classes, including the undisputed crown at light welterweight.

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With just one defeat – inflicted by Taylor in their 2023 rematch – she boasts a strike rate of 38%, a reflection of both consistency and control in her performances. The record reinforces why Cameron is nicknamed “Il Capo”—The Boss.

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In comparison, Kotaskova made her professional debut four years ago and has yet to suffer a defeat, with 2 of her 13 bouts ending in a draw. Four knockout wins (out of 11) give her a comparatively lower strike rate of 36%.

The stylistic difference in finishing ability could factor into how the fight unfolds.

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Chantelle Cameron vs. Michaela Kotaskova: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

While comparing physical attributes can offer insight, in this case, details for Kotaskova such as height, weight, and reach remain limited. It could be due to her fighting primarily in mainland Europe. In contrast, information about Cameron is more readily available.

Standing 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimeters), she also carries a reach of 69 inches (175 centimeters), giving her measurable physical advantages on paper.

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Even so, weight history adds another layer to the comparison. Fighting at light welterweight, Cameron weighed 139 pounds during her bout against Jessica Camara. Now that she is moving up in weight classes, the focus shifts to how effectively she can impose her physical advantages on the Czech fighter.

Kotaskova, meanwhile, last fought at welterweight, tipping the scales at 147.3 when she faced Neslihan Mollaoglu. This contrast could influence how the fight plays out over the later rounds.

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Chantelle Cameron vs. Michaela Kotaskova: Style breakdown and fight prediction

Bringing all her experience from her amateur days into the professional ranks, Cameron combines relentless pressure and strong boxing fundamentals. As a result, she is able to break down her opponents consistently. Her wide exposure, including bouts against top names like Katie Taylor, has helped her sharpen her skills, particularly on the defensive side. This often allows her to control exchanges.

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In contrast, Kotaskova follows her game plan in a more composed manner. Working behind her jab, she remains active in the ring with a high-volume output. The Vienna resident is also capable of adapting her style both inside and outside as the rounds progress, which gives her flexibility depending on how the fight develops.

Prediction

Kotaskova is a 3-time WBF champion. The title does not carry the same weight as those offered by the four major sanctioning bodies. It nonetheless reflects her ambition and experience and suggests she is not an opponent to overlook. However, her ambition now goes up against a world-class champion with proven pedigree at the highest level.

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Both fighters are 34 years old, so age is not a distinguishing factor. Given that both last fought in July of last year, their layoff is also comparable. That leaves preparation and adaptability as key variables. Taking all factors into account, including the reported 3-minute rounds and Cameron fighting in front of a home crowd, Cameron appears to hold a clear edge.

If she can adjust to Kotaskova’s disciplined approach early, she may go on to secure a win by decision.